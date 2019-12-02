BWW Readers Name The Shows Their Colleges Are Performing This Fall, Including Fun Home, Dogfight, and More!

We asked, and you answered! To celebrate the importance of arts in education, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which shows their colleges are performing this fall. We received so many responses that we've now gathered even more of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, with roles ranging from classics like Pippin and Guys and Dolls to newer additions like Fun Home and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder! Check them all out below!

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

At University of Central Florida we just finished A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and will do Urinetown this spring. - Jason (@jasonoftroupe) November 11, 2019

GUYS AND DOLLS

DOGFIGHT

The University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre did during the fall, as part of their 5-show 2019-2020 season, TOMMY and Dogfight! - ZAID (@zaidoswaldo3) November 12, 2019

PIPPIN

Fordham's musical theatre club is doing Pippin Nov 21 and 22 :) - splinter group lc (@splinterfordham) November 12, 2019

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

I just finished the 25th Anual Putnam County Spelling Bee at California School of the Arts!!! I played Leaf Coneybear!!!! - Ripley J Lopez (@RipleyjLopez) November 12, 2019

Anna Maria College for 25th annual Putnam County Soelling Bee in April 2020! - Ali (@AliPosiPage) November 12, 2019

THE WHO'S TOMMY

FUN HOME

Our undergrads and grad students are putting up an amazing production of FUN HOME right now! - TheWirtzCenter (@TheWirtzCenter) November 12, 2019

THE GREAT GATSBY

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER! THE MUSICAL





