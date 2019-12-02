STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
BWW Readers Name The Shows Their Colleges Are Performing This Fall, Including Fun Home, Dogfight, and More!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  

We asked, and you answered! To celebrate the importance of arts in education, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which shows their colleges are performing this fall. We received so many responses that we've now gathered even more of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, with roles ranging from classics like Pippin and Guys and Dolls to newer additions like Fun Home and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder! Check them all out below!

Be sure to check out part one and part two of our look at the shows that high schools are performing this fall, including Legally Blonde, Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, and more!

Want your high school or college production to be featured on the site? Be sure to use the hashtag #BWWSchoolMusicals to submit photos and videos for your school's musicals and plays!

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

GUYS AND DOLLS

DOGFIGHT

PIPPIN

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

THE WHO'S TOMMY

FUN HOME

THE GREAT GATSBY

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER! THE MUSICAL



