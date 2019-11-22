BWW Readers Name The Shows Their High Schools Are Performing This Fall, Including Beauty and the Beast, School of Rock, and More!
We asked, and you answered! To celebrate the importance of arts in education, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which shows their high schools are performing this fall. We received so many responses that we've now gathered even more of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, with roles ranging from classics like My Fair Lady and Damn Yankees to newer additions like School of Rock and Urinetown! Check them all out below!
MARY POPPINS
London High School is doing Mary Poppins this spring! #BWWSchoolMusicals- with no h (@sarsarmadden) November 21, 2019
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
@BnhsTheatre is doing Beauty & The Beast in late January! My ridiculously talented son (@BrendenMcCarth1 ) is gonna rock out as Gaston!!- Teri J McCarthy (@tjmac_teri) November 14, 2019
THE WEDDING SINGER
Lenape High School is doing The Wedding Singer- amber (@amberlmu8) November 12, 2019
THE MUSIC MAN
medina high school in ohio is doing The Music Man!!- ian morgan (@ian_morgannn) November 12, 2019
WEST SIDE STORY
@TheatreSparkman Sparkman High School in Huntsville Alabama is doing West Side Story and I am proud to be directing this iconic and beautiful story!- Kristen Tumminello (@unhingedmommy) November 13, 2019
URINETOWN
SCHOOL OF ROCK
MATILDA
The Stamford All School Musical is Matilda. We're just down the highway from NYC!- Lisa Strom (@lgstrom) November 12, 2019
ALADDIN
Airport High School is doing Aladdin! Our chorus and theater teachers have worked so hard to put it all together and I love them both so much. Our musical is on November 21 and 22.- Caitlyn ?? (@CaityBug05) November 12, 2019
ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
MY FAIR LADY
@nahstheatrearts is doing My Fair Lady, Student Edition Pilot production with MTI and iTheatrics! pic.twitter.com/6OPXf5NGYo- NAHS Theatre Arts (@nahstheatrearts) November 12, 2019
DAMN YANKEES
mount hebron high school in howard county maryland is doing damn yankees !! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/BLuuMdxZV9- lover of atticus finch (@danishduolingo) November 12, 2019
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
SWEENEY TODD
My daughter just played Johanna in Sweeney Todd at Colgan High School in VA . It's a performing arts school ! They are doing Les Mis in the Spring !- Stephanie Osmani (@mastermomdukes) November 11, 2019
PIRATES OF PENZANCE
THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
Just finished (guitar in orchestra pit) Marvelous Wonderettes at Palm Harbor U. HS. Very fun to play!- Eve Alman ? (@EveAlman) November 11, 2019
BUBBLE BOY
We will be doing "bubble boy" in south Florida!! Cooper City High- Emily Taylor Kaufman (@EmilyTKaufman) November 12, 2019
THE WIZARD OF OZ
Hackensack High School in Bergen County, NJ is doing The Wizard of Oz! March 26-29. Tickets will be available at https://t.co/p7MZQ5cZzT soon. pic.twitter.com/qktDTFqmhQ- Caseen Gaines (@caseengaines) November 12, 2019