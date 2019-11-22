BWW Readers Name The Shows Their High Schools Are Performing This Fall, Including Beauty and the Beast, School of Rock, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

We asked, and you answered! To celebrate the importance of arts in education, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which shows their high schools are performing this fall. We received so many responses that we've now gathered even more of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, with roles ranging from classics like My Fair Lady and Damn Yankees to newer additions like School of Rock and Urinetown! Check them all out below!

Be sure to check out our first part here to see even more of the show's your likely to see performed in high school this fall, including Legally Blonde, Newsies, and more!

MARY POPPINS

London High School is doing Mary Poppins this spring! #BWWSchoolMusicals - with no h (@sarsarmadden) November 21, 2019

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

@BnhsTheatre is doing Beauty & The Beast in late January! My ridiculously talented son (@BrendenMcCarth1 ) is gonna rock out as Gaston!! - Teri J McCarthy (@tjmac_teri) November 14, 2019

THE WEDDING SINGER

Lenape High School is doing The Wedding Singer - amber (@amberlmu8) November 12, 2019

THE MUSIC MAN

medina high school in ohio is doing The Music Man!! - ian morgan (@ian_morgannn) November 12, 2019

WEST SIDE STORY

@TheatreSparkman Sparkman High School in Huntsville Alabama is doing West Side Story and I am proud to be directing this iconic and beautiful story! - Kristen Tumminello (@unhingedmommy) November 13, 2019

URINETOWN

SCHOOL OF ROCK

MATILDA

The Stamford All School Musical is Matilda. We're just down the highway from NYC! - Lisa Strom (@lgstrom) November 12, 2019

ALADDIN

Airport High School is doing Aladdin! Our chorus and theater teachers have worked so hard to put it all together and I love them both so much. Our musical is on November 21 and 22. - Caitlyn ?? (@CaityBug05) November 12, 2019

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

MY FAIR LADY

@nahstheatrearts is doing My Fair Lady, Student Edition Pilot production with MTI and iTheatrics! pic.twitter.com/6OPXf5NGYo - NAHS Theatre Arts (@nahstheatrearts) November 12, 2019

DAMN YANKEES

mount hebron high school in howard county maryland is doing damn yankees !! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/BLuuMdxZV9 - lover of atticus finch (@danishduolingo) November 12, 2019

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

SWEENEY TODD

My daughter just played Johanna in Sweeney Todd at Colgan High School in VA . It's a performing arts school ! They are doing Les Mis in the Spring ! - Stephanie Osmani (@mastermomdukes) November 11, 2019

PIRATES OF PENZANCE

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Just finished (guitar in orchestra pit) Marvelous Wonderettes at Palm Harbor U. HS. Very fun to play! - Eve Alman ? (@EveAlman) November 11, 2019

BUBBLE BOY

We will be doing "bubble boy" in south Florida!! Cooper City High - Emily Taylor Kaufman (@EmilyTKaufman) November 12, 2019

THE WIZARD OF OZ

Hackensack High School in Bergen County, NJ is doing The Wizard of Oz! March 26-29. Tickets will be available at https://t.co/p7MZQ5cZzT soon. pic.twitter.com/qktDTFqmhQ - Caseen Gaines (@caseengaines) November 12, 2019





Related Articles