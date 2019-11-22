STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION
BWW Readers Name The Shows Their High Schools Are Performing This Fall, Including Beauty and the Beast, School of Rock, and More!

Nov. 22, 2019  

We asked, and you answered! To celebrate the importance of arts in education, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which shows their high schools are performing this fall. We received so many responses that we've now gathered even more of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, with roles ranging from classics like My Fair Lady and Damn Yankees to newer additions like School of Rock and Urinetown! Check them all out below!

Be sure to check out our first part here to see even more of the show's your likely to see performed in high school this fall, including Legally Blonde, Newsies, and more!

MARY POPPINS

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

THE WEDDING SINGER

THE MUSIC MAN

WEST SIDE STORY

URINETOWN

SCHOOL OF ROCK

MATILDA

ALADDIN

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

MY FAIR LADY

DAMN YANKEES

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

SWEENEY TODD

PIRATES OF PENZANCE

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

BUBBLE BOY

THE WIZARD OF OZ



