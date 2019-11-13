STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION
BWW Readers Name The Shows Their High Schools Are Performing This Fall - Part 1

Nov. 13, 2019  

We asked, and you answered! To celebrate the importance of arts in education, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which shows their high schools and colleges are performing this fall. We've now gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, with roles ranging from classics like 42nd Street and Fiddler on the Roof to newer additions like Legally Blonde and Bright Star! Check them all out below!

LEGALLY BLONDE

PIPPIN

NEWSIES

MAMMA MIA!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

BRIGHT STAR

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

SHREK THE MUSICAL

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

WHITE CHRISTMAS

CHICAGO

INTO THE WOODS

42ND STREET



