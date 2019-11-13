BWW Readers Name The Shows Their High Schools Are Performing This Fall - Part 1

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

We asked, and you answered! To celebrate the importance of arts in education, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which shows their high schools and colleges are performing this fall. We've now gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, with roles ranging from classics like 42nd Street and Fiddler on the Roof to newer additions like Legally Blonde and Bright Star! Check them all out below!

LEGALLY BLONDE

Wellington High School is doing Legally Blonde!! Hoping for the role of Margot or Vivienne!! ? - Jordonna Levin (@JordonnaLevin) November 12, 2019

my high school is doing legally blonde!! - kaitlyn misses calpurnia ? (@kaitIynjanine) November 11, 2019

PIPPIN

Catskill High School is doing Pippin! - Nancy Thackaberry (@thack5) November 11, 2019

NEWSIES

we're doing newsies at my high school! - con?i??‍? (@TheConTrash) November 11, 2019 My hs is doing newsies! - Judd McQuigley (@VallieRevel) November 12, 2019

MAMMA MIA!

We just had auditions for Mamma Mia here at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, AZ! - Red Mountain HS Choir (@RedMtn_Choir) November 13, 2019

Ramsey High School is doing Momma Mia! - M. Engkvist (@engkvist5) November 12, 2019

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Center Grove High School just finished The Addams Family. So proud of those kids. - Catie Zenor (@CatieZenor) November 12, 2019

BRIGHT STAR

Our musical is Bright Star!! - JCHS Chorus (@cougar_chorus) November 12, 2019

my high school is doing bright star! - keira? (@keiramicks) November 12, 2019

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

SHREK THE MUSICAL

Our high school is doing shrek the musical! - kaitlyn? (@kmurphpv22) November 11, 2019 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

We are holding auditions for Fiddler on the Roof TOMORROW!!! - Lori Joffs (@dramaMPHSchoir) November 12, 2019

Fairborn HS presents Fiddler on the Roof February 20-22, 2020! pic.twitter.com/UflsTTpPzW - Fairborn Choirs (@FairbornChoirs) November 11, 2019

WHITE CHRISTMAS

CHICAGO

Chicago!! - Hayden Ali Kharrazi (@HaydenKharrazi) November 12, 2019

INTO THE WOODS

Central York High School is doing Into the Woods not this weekend but the following weekend. My daughter is on tech crew! - Theresa Young (@Lalaloopsycrazy) November 12, 2019 I'm directing Into The Woods at Clayton High School in NC this fall! We open next week! - broadway mom (@tcg725) November 12, 2019

42ND STREET





