BWW Readers Name The Shows Their High Schools Are Performing This Fall - Part 1
We asked, and you answered! To celebrate the importance of arts in education, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which shows their high schools and colleges are performing this fall. We've now gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, with roles ranging from classics like 42nd Street and Fiddler on the Roof to newer additions like Legally Blonde and Bright Star! Check them all out below!
LEGALLY BLONDE
Wellington High School is doing Legally Blonde!! Hoping for the role of Margot or Vivienne!! ?- Jordonna Levin (@JordonnaLevin) November 12, 2019
my high school is doing legally blonde!!- kaitlyn misses calpurnia ? (@kaitIynjanine) November 11, 2019
PIPPIN
Catskill High School is doing Pippin!- Nancy Thackaberry (@thack5) November 11, 2019
NEWSIES
we're doing newsies at my high school!- con?i??? (@TheConTrash) November 11, 2019
My hs is doing newsies!- Judd McQuigley (@VallieRevel) November 12, 2019
MAMMA MIA!
We just had auditions for Mamma Mia here at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, AZ!- Red Mountain HS Choir (@RedMtn_Choir) November 13, 2019
Ramsey High School is doing Momma Mia!- M. Engkvist (@engkvist5) November 12, 2019
THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Center Grove High School just finished The Addams Family. So proud of those kids.- Catie Zenor (@CatieZenor) November 12, 2019
BRIGHT STAR
Our musical is Bright Star!!- JCHS Chorus (@cougar_chorus) November 12, 2019
my high school is doing bright star!- keira? (@keiramicks) November 12, 2019
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
SHREK THE MUSICAL
Our high school is doing shrek the musical!- kaitlyn? (@kmurphpv22) November 11, 2019
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
We are holding auditions for Fiddler on the Roof TOMORROW!!!- Lori Joffs (@dramaMPHSchoir) November 12, 2019
Fairborn HS presents Fiddler on the Roof February 20-22, 2020! pic.twitter.com/UflsTTpPzW- Fairborn Choirs (@FairbornChoirs) November 11, 2019
WHITE CHRISTMAS
White Christmas @ENTheatreDept- Josh Ogle ? (@JoshOgle01) November 12, 2019
CHICAGO
Chicago!!- Hayden Ali Kharrazi (@HaydenKharrazi) November 12, 2019
INTO THE WOODS
Central York High School is doing Into the Woods not this weekend but the following weekend. My daughter is on tech crew!- Theresa Young (@Lalaloopsycrazy) November 12, 2019
I'm directing Into The Woods at Clayton High School in NC this fall! We open next week!- broadway mom (@tcg725) November 12, 2019