BWW Prompts: Who Should Host A Future Tony Awards and Why?

Who do BWW readers envision as their next Tonys host?

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Lin-Manuel Miranda! The rap for the opening number would be epic!" @jesse_ives

"JOHN MULANEY JOHN MULANEY JOHN MULANEY JOHN MULANEY JOHN MUL-" @jen_holdstock

"Billy Porter and Audra McDonald" @Anthony5040

"Randy Rainbow hands down! Reason is obvious." @jmassaro

"Sean Hayes" @JShook8

Instagram

"I would love to see Sutton Foster host! She would sing and dance a fierce opening number! Also her joy and kindness would shine so effortlessly through all the other hosting moments!" @mcconley

"Josh Gad because why not!" @logan_lampel

"Alex Brightman!!!!! I feel like he has amazing energy and would bring a lot of life to the stage!!!" @morgan_elliff

"Andrea Martin ! She is hysterical and would bring so much joy and character into hosting the Tonys." @colby_daniel228

"Darren Criss or Jonathan Groff" @jaanwi06

Facebook

"Ben Platt, just cause." Blake Spaich

"Idina Menzel! She's fabulous live... super funny and great at the off the cuff stuff!" Heather Myers

"Laura Benanti!!! She's absolutely hilarious and an actual theatre person!!!" Lauren Schultz

"I think Jeremy Jordan would do an amazing job he has the talent and comedic chops." Elyse Kuss

"Stephen Colbert, he's very funny and loves Broadway." Jeffrey Kare

