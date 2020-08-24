BWW Prompts: Which Movie Musical Could You Watch Over and Over Again?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Today we asked our readers which movie musical they can't get enough of!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where every weekday we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Anastasia (1997) for sure. It's been my favorite movie since I was a kid and I could watch it all day without getting tired of it." @layla03779938

"In my mind, Chicago is a near-perfect movie adaptation." @TheDawnTreader

"It will always be Singin' in the Rain! I own a special edition that I watch whenever I am feeling low. I never tire of it." @meg_farrell2017

"Mamma Mia! both of them. so i can sing and dance around my room and be happy." @michaelahc18

"West Side Story has always been my go-to... my VHS version is worn and tattered and I can't let it go!" @BeccaLynn118

Instagram

"Newsies for sure!! The story, the music. Everything about it is amazing!!" @river_draws_things_

"HAMILTON." @poppy.mia.x

"Grease, because every time it gets better and better." @casey__p_

"The Greatest Showman!!! The music and visuals are so beautiful and every actor gives it their all." @reyenug

"The Last 5 Years" @rowanmeiser

Facebook

"Xanadu. (Yes, I know how goofy it is. Don't judge me.)" Stephen Mark Fennell

Aside from all the other great ones posted, nobody ever mentions Fast Forward!" Sandra Christine Lopez

"The Producers with Nathan Lane, because I already watch it over and over again." Raphael Likes

"Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Jeffery Rockey

"The Sound of Music. That was my first introduction to musicals (other than Disney movies). I was only 4 years old." Corina Ashley

