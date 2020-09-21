BWW Prompts: Which Composer Would You Want to Write Your Bio-Musical?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Today we asked which Broadway composer you'd choose to write You: The Musical!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Noel Frickin' Coward, of course!" @MichaelDale

"Can the answer be anyone except Lin Manuel Miranda? Hamilton, In the Heights AND Bring it On. My life would be the hit of the decade." @NoaBerger7

"Tim Minchin, no question" @caleb_moritz_

"Dave Malloy- He made me fall in love with "Beowulf" AND "Moby Dick." I'm sure he could make everyone fall in love with my story." @SuBee81

"Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Both of them tell stories in such an amazing way and are both such wonderful play-writes." @layla03779938

Instagram

"Jeanine Tesori, gotta support the female writers." @hkfroisland

"Andrew Lloyd Webber is the only acceptable answer! He could compose an accurate melody to capture my insane essence!" @julia.gavin_

"Jason Robert Brown!" @ira_norwood03

"Joe Iconis for SURE! I need a fellow misfit to write my musical, and include a theremin!" @skyzura

"Pasek & Paul AND Sondheim. Modern ballads, beautiful orchestrations with modern emotional arcs." @rpavey2

Facebook

"William Finn. He writes about family, life, and loss with deep profundity and reality." Kristina Baron-Woods

"Sondheim, Sondheim, Sondheim." Gary Hall

"Jerry Herman. Hello, Bobby!" Bob Belt

"Alan Menken" Steve Fogelman

"Sara Bareilles. The simplest of thoughts gets turned into songs with so much feels. She gets it." Karina Alexandra Rodríguez Martínez

