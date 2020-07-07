BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Recordings Have Been Getting You Through Quarantine?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"HAMILTON!! Most of the songs are so happy and upbeat and you can't resist dancing!" @ok_sam__

"Come From Away has been what I've been coming back to over and over again, it's message of hope, kindness and coming together as one to make it through have never rung more true." @RebeccaEAI1307

"'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812', with Josh Groban, Denée Benton and Amber Gray. WHY DID NOBODY TELL ME IT'S THAT GOOD?!" @JusticeWinter7

"Cabaret. It's my favorite musical to begin with, but I Don't Care Much and What Would You Do? Are both on my writing playlist so I've been hearing them a lot. Also, the story feels somewhat timely, and not in a good way... :/" @LaraAnnDominick

"Six the Musical. Couldn't leave my bed for weeks in March with suspected covid, and that was on repeat. Recording megasix is the best marketing idea. Thank you Lucy Moss. You got me through some scary times. Music is healing. (supposed to see it 3/21 in NY, but good compromise)" @MeganElizaH

Instagram

"Be More Chill (both of the albums, of course)! Joe Iconis just writes songs in the most relatable way possible and not to mention they're literal b o p s- I'm more than happy to say that Be More Chill have been entertaining me a lot during quarantine!" antisocial_headphones._.kid

"Jagged Little Pill! I have it playing on 24/7 can't get bored of Morissettes legendary music with a legendary cast." ashtoncjwills

"Honestly, I've just had the playlist on shuffle. 18 musicals and 20 hours!" rebekah_jenkins_

"25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos, and Book of Mormon. You can never get enough of William Finn." thegracecoop

"Dear Evan Hansen! I'm just tap, tap, tapping on the glass as I listen to the beautiful tunes." allaroundbroadwayfan

Facebook

"The SpongeBob original cast album and The Prom Broadway cast album both are really good at getting me through rough times. They both just bring such absolute joy!" Cyn Donnelly

"I made it my goal to listen to most of the popular musicals that I hadn't already listened to. I have been loving Mean Girls and Waitress recently. They keep me from going insane." Cade Nelson

"Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! It never fails to raise my spirits!" Nathan Brandon Gaik

"Hadestown, Rocky Horror, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, & Into The Woods!" Christine Kasparian Dunn

"Bandstand, Dear Evan Hansen, The Last Five Years with Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe, On The Town 2015 cast, An American in Paris, and Anastasia" Sara Powell

