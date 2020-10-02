BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite Mean Girls Memory?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

What are our readers favorite memories of Mean Girls the Musical? Find out here!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

"I never got to see the show in person, but my favorite memories are all the ones that I've created dancing,singing, and/or crying to the soundtrack in my room, watching interviews, and meeting some of the cast over zoom. The second I found out about this show I was in love." @NoaBerger7

"This isn't technically Mean Girls (I was supposed to see it tomorrow) but I was able to see both Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman (OG Karen and Regina) in Bring It On!" @annamusicbox

"Performing on the Thanksgiving day parade!! It was one of the most incredible moments of my life!" @mcconley (Original Broadway Cast Member)

"We do love the riffs in WORLD BURN. Love how all the Reginas have put their own spin on it." @mattyluminescence

"My mom, my sisters and I made the trip to Washington DC specifically to see it with the original cast while it was in previews!" @mindydisawesome

"When Mariah Rose Faith was announced as Regina for the tour during Team Starkid's reunion concert and the cast getting all excited for her on Instagram" @strauss.sami

When my mom and I won the lottery, and then my dad coincidentally won the "on Wednesday's we wear pink" drawing that same day!" @mabel_s.y.r.u.p

"Their miscast performance where Barrett, Kate, Taylor and Krystina performed Jersey Boys, it was amazing!" Kayleigh S.

"I loved the Mathletes raps they posted" Kerri S.

