BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite Audition Song and Why?

Twitter

"'Santa Fe' from Newsies- speaks about hopes and dreams of being in a better state than i am in that moment. ie hope of getting the job." @darnyyy_

"'Vanilla Ice Cream' from She Loves Me or 'Screw Loose' from Cry Baby" @GinReverse

"It depends, what kind of audition? My go- to audition songs used to be 'Gimme Gimme' from Thoroughly Modern Millie for belt, 'Just You Wait' from My Fair Lady for acting skills, 'Glitter And Be Gay' from Candide for soprano range and 'Could I Leave You?' from Follies to impress if they specifically asked for Sondheim." @RebeccaEAI1307

"'Climbing Uphill' from The Last Five Years because of how perfectly it sums up the anxiety that comes with being a stage performer." @PhoebeClarkKent

Instagram

"'Everything Else" from Next to Normal. Natalie is a character that heavily resonates with me and I feel like i can connect to the song extremely well. I can show acting and singing in it and i also absolutely love the song." walkwithmestill

"'Home' from Beauty and the Beast! It shows off my range really well and I'm allowed to bring some really good emotion into the song!" theallithomas

"'I'd Rather Be Me from Mean Girls! It gives me confidence and it allows me to feel like I'm on a broadway stage whenever I sing it!

"'Dead Mom' from Beetlejuice, because it has the possibility to show a lot of expression and the range/vocal skills you have." noemie_facchini

"Waving Through A Window' from Dear Evan Hansen - it is basic and commonly used, but its really good for my voice as it has the high and low parts to show my range." bea_chip

Facebook

"'How Could I Ever Know' from The Secret Garden - I connect to it emotionally, am confident that I sing it well, and I feel that singing a head voice song sets me apart and showcases my technique." Jennifer Michael

"'Changing My Major' from Fun Home- it shows so much emotion and it's such a cute song." Sarah Janne LaPidus

"I always have good luck with Buffalo Nickel Photoplay Inc. from Ragtime. It's good for my voice, less common and gives me the chance to show some personality. Honorable mentions to The Phone Call from Lucky Stiff and Love, I Hear from Forum for the same reasons." Tim Stuff

"'I Am What I Am' - La Cage Aux Folles. It really is a wonder everyone was surprised when I was outed. Lol I was inspired by the original performance by the great George Hearn, being a baritone myself." Monty Glover

"One that i love to use is 'Times Are Hard For Dreamers' from Amélie! it is such a joyful song and I use it to show my personality; hopeful and happy." Erin Milner

