BWW Prompts: Share A Favorite Viral Theater Video!

Today we asked our readers to share their favorite viral theater videos!

We want to hear from you!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Literally any of Reneé Rapp's tiktoks. They are all hilarious and so iconic, and they show off such personality. I watch them when I'm sad to make me feel better." @NoaBerger7

Instagram

"The Peter and the Starcatcher tony performance is so funny. So is the Falsettos one!" @jrb872

"Recently discovered hamilton 360 Wait For It. Theatre magic at its finest" @marissacmaxwell

"i do love the hi my name is lin miranda rap, it's always in my head" @maurensandlulligan

"Leslie Uggams' June is Bustin' Out All Over, every June 1!" @bwayfan2017

Facebook

"Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan performing a mashup of 10 Minutes Ago (R&H Cinderella) and The Next Ten Minutes (Last Five Years). Swoon such a romantic mashup!" Breanna K.

"Billy Porter's impromptu Gypsy performance during last year's Tony Awards commercial is my favorite ever. Impressive and entertaining!" Courtney T.

"Probably Jeremy Jordan and Jonathan Groff singing "Let me be your Star" for Miscast." Erin D.

"The Schuyler George's (Ham4Ham) is one of the best theatrical viral videos to happen in at least the past 10 years" Evan T.

