BWW Preview: 2019 WORLDWIDE WOMEN'S FILM FESTIVAL at Harkins Shea 14 includes two Irish entries

Máirín Predergast ("Sister Assumpta") in

THE HOLY FAIL and one of 7 Cistercian

monks in LOVERS OF THE NIGHT.

The second annual WORLDWIDE WOMEN'S FILM FESTIVAL runs Feb. 8-10 at the Harkins Shea 14 Theatre in Scottsdale.

Among the entries from 21 countries are two from Ireland, THE HOLY FAIL and LOVERS OF THE NIGHT.

THE HOLY FAIL was produced, written and directed by Owen Dara. A native of Cork, Ireland, Dara stars opposite American actress Jessica Lancaster for the second time since their 2013 romcom CHOOSING SIGNS. Now, they play a couple whose rocky marriage could have been rekindled by safe-cracking were it not for divine intervention.

In LOVERS OF THE NIGHT, German-Irish director Anna Frances Ewert spotlights seven monks whose heart and humor prop up a struggling monastery -- reminiscent of her earlier docu-short 11 DEGREES about a struggling Scottish ski resort.

Kim Huenecke and Eva Louis created the WORLDWIDE WOMEN'S FILM FESTIVAL to educate, support and empower women in the collaborative endeavor of filmmaking.

"We're really excited to team up this year with The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre," said Huenecke. Bridge celebrates professional female theatre artists by promoting gender parity across all theatrical disciplines.

"They will give cash prizes for the top films passing the Bechdel Test," Huenecke added. To qualify, the films must include at least two women in the cast...who talk to each other...about something other than a man.

