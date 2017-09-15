BWW Morning Brief September 15th, 2017: Roundabout's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET Begins Previews and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

For the first time in forever, we've got a first look at Disney's Frozen's pre-Broadway engagement, playing through October 1, 2017 at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.. (more...)

2) PBS Announces Airdates for Broadway's FALSETTOS, INDECENT, HOLIDAY INN & More!

This fall, PBS brings viewers broadcast premieres of Broadway's best every Friday night, beginning October 20 with a GREAT PERFORMANCES special, SHE LOVES ME, starring Laura Benanti, Zachery Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel. On October 27, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's FALSETTOS, set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis, takes an alternately comic and poignant look at a modern family.. (more...)

3) It's Coronation Day! Disney's FROZEN Pre-Broadway Engagement Opens Tonight in Denver

It's coronation day! Tonight is opening night for Disney's Frozen's pre-Broadway engagement, playing through October 1, 2017 at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.. (more...)

4) Kerstin Anderson, Claybourne Elder & Ruthie Ann Miles to Star in Reading of New EMMA Musical

Producer Ben Toth has announced casting for an upcoming invitation-only reading of Emma, a new musical inspired by Jane Austen's classic novel, on Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26 at the Dodger Atelier.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: On This Day, September 14- Remembering Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze, a three-time Golden Globe nominated actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter is best-known as the romantic lead in 'Dirty Dancing' and 'Ghost', and for the 'North and South' TV-series. His first professional job was as a dancer for Disney on Parade. In the 70's, the Texas native moved to New York to further his formal dance training. He studied with the Harkness Ballet Company, and then the Joffrey, before joining the Eliot Feld Ballet as a principal dancer.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET begins previews tonight at Roundabout!

-Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo co-host VIVA BROADWAY in Times Square tonight!

-Michael Mott releases ABANDONED EART album today!

-BWW's Robert Diamond moderates starry 'Streaming' Panel at Lincoln Center tonight!

-And Cennarium's PROMENADE will be the first-Eever streamed performing arts festival, kicking off today!

