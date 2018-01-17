BWW Morning Brief January 17th, 2018: Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR Begins Performances, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - January 16, 2018

BroadwayWorld, the largest and most comprehensive online theatre platform, is pleased to continue its recent expansion today with another new content initiative. Following the recent successful launches of Industry Insider, and Charity Corner, today we're introducing the 2018 Theatre Camp Guide.. (more...)

2) Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for MOULIN ROUGE in Boston

by BWW News Desk - January 16, 2018

Come what may, tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 for Moulin Rouge! The Musical's premiere in Boston! It will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre for just 36 performances from June 27, 2018 through August, 5, 2018. Reviving a great theatrical tradition, Boston's crown jewel reopens its doors this summer with the World Premiere engagement of the musical, based on the 2001 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Hello, Bernie! Watch Bernadette Peters' Name Go Up in Lights on the Marquee for HELLO, DOLLY!

by BWW News Desk - January 16, 2018

Bernadette Peters begins performances as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! this Saturday, January 22. Mindy Davis, a fan who works next door to the Shubert Theater captured an epic timelapse video of Peters' name going up in lights!. (more...)

4) Full Casting Has Been Announced for The New Group's GOOD FOR OTTO, Featuring Rosie O'Donnell and More

by BWW News Desk - January 16, 2018

The New Group has announced full casting and creative team for David Rabe's Good for Otto, with Kate Buddeke, Laura Esterman, Nancy Giles, Lily Gladstone, Charlotte Hope, Mark Linn-Baker, Kenny Mellman and Maulik Pancholy joining, as previously announced, F. Murray Abraham, Ed Harris, Amy Madigan, Rileigh McDonald, Rosie O'Donnell and Michael Rabe in this New York premiere directed by Scott Elliott.. (more...)

5) Train Lead Singer Pat Monahan to Make Broadway Debut in ROCKTOPIA

by BWW News Desk - January 16, 2018

The producers of the international music sensation ROCKTOPIA are thrilled to announce that the Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling lead singer of Train, Pat Monahan, will make his Broadway debut during the first three weeks of the run, March 20 April 8, 2018.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Teal Wicks

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more

Today's Call Sheet:

-Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR begins performances tonight at Classic Stage Company!

-MADMAN returns Off-Broadway now through February 11!

-Nick Albanese's one-man play THE LAST SICILIAN begins performances at the at 13th Street Repertory Theatre Company tonight!

-DoublePlusGood Comedy returns tonight at Pacific Standard!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our photos from when the cast of ROCKTOPIA met the press!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

More photos here.

Set Your DVR... Nathan Lane guest stars on the 100th episode of The Blacklist tonight!

Photo Credit: Will Hart/NBC

More photos here.

What we're geeking out over: Check out photos of Kandi Burruss making her Broadway debut as Matron Mama Morton in CHICAGO!

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

More photos here.

What we're watching: John Lithgow appeared on LATE NIGHT where he discussed his Broadway show STORIES BY HEART. Watch the video below!

Social Butterfly: Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz duet for their first WAITRESS curtain call, which was streamed live last night on Facebook. Watch the video below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Earl Jones, who turns 87 today!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

In 1957 James Earl Jones made his Broadway debut. Since that time he has performed on stage, television, and in films and continues to receive accolades from every corner of the entertainment industry. In addition to having won two Tony Awards for his work on Broadway in The Great White Hope and Fences, Jones has garnered much praise for more recent stage roles including those he performed in the Broadway productions of On Golden Pond, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy, The Best Man, You Can't Take It With You, and The Gin Game.

Among his numerous and distinguished awards, Jones has received the National Medal of Arts, The John F. Kennedy Center Honor, and most recently in 2011, The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented him with an honorary Oscar.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles