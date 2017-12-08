BWW Morning Brief December 8th, 2017: Jimmy Bufffett Appears at MARGARITAVILLE Box Office Opening, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - December 07, 2017

Broadway is getting a new Hamilton this winter!. (more...)

2) VAMPIRE DIARIES Star Paul Wesley Joins Robert Fairchild in FRANKENSTEIN Off-Broadway; Cast Complete!

by BWW News Desk - December 07, 2017

Ensemble for the Romantic Century has announced that joining Tony nominee Robert Fairchild in the Off-Broadway premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will be Avey Noble (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Krysty Swann (Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall; Verdi'sRequiem at Lincoln Center), Mia Vallet (Lucy Thurber's Asheville at Rattlestick), Peyton Lusk (Falsettos on Broadway), Rocco Sisto (OBIE Award for sustained excellence), Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh, and Paul Wesley ('The Vampire Diaries,' Cal In Camo).. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Go Behind-the-Scenes of FROZEN Cast Rocky Mountain Photo Shoot

by BWW News Desk - December 07, 2017

Famed photographer Andrew Eccles rendezvoused with the cast of the Broadway-bound production of FROZEN in the picturesque Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Check out behind-the-scenes video below!. (more...)

4) A Whole New World! Arielle Jacobs to Succeed Courtney Reed as 'Jasmine' in Broadway's ALADDIN

by BWW News Desk - December 07, 2017

Disney's Aladdin will welcome Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine on Broadway beginning Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Jacobs originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and is the sister of original Broadway star Adam Jacobs, currently leading the North American tour in the title role. Her previous Broadway credits include Wicked and In the Heights.. (more...)

5) Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed and Michael James Scott to Spend 'Arabian Nights' in ALADDIN in Los Angeles

by BWW News Desk - December 07, 2017

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced that original Broadway cast members Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie - also original Australian Genie) and Courtney Reed (Jasmine) will reunite for five weeks of the Los Angeles premiere engagement of Disney's ALADDIN, from Saturday, January 13 - Sunday, February 18, 2018.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Jimmy Buffett will be present for the opening of the ESCAPE TO MAGARITAVILLE box office this morning!

-David Henry Hwang explores THE SOUND OF M. BUTTERFLY tonight at Rubin Museum!

-Leslie Odom, Jr. opens LA Phil's 2017-18 Songbook Series tonight!

-New musical FORGET ME NOT holds its starry reading tonight!

-AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A NIGHT WITH OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II begins previews off-Broadway tonight!

-Tony nominee Melissa Errico releases 'Hurry Home' single by Michel Legrand today!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive interviews with the cast of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! at their 'Leg Lamp Lighting' ceremony!

Set Your DVR... GREATEST SHOWMAN's Hugh Jackman visits TONIGHT SHOW on NBC tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz released a new music video for 'It Only Takes a Taste' from WAITRESS in honor of tickets going onsale yesterday for Bareilles' return engagement!

What we're listening to: Barbra Streisand releases a concert album 'The Music...The Mem'ries...the Magic!,' available now!

Social Butterfly: We went behind the scenes on set of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! You can check out the photos on BroadwayWorld's Instagram page here!

Oh Christmas trees, oh Christmas trees... @christmasonfox A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to John Rubinstein, who turns 71 today!

John Rubinstein is an American film, Broadway, and television actor, a composer of film and theatre music, and a director in theatre and television. He could most recently be seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as Grandpa Joe, and the recent revival of Pippin as Charles. He also starred as the title role in the original production of Pippin. He won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for Children of a Lesser God in 1980.

