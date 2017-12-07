Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed and Michael James Scott to Spend 'Arabian Nights' in ALADDIN in Los Angeles

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced that original Broadway cast members Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie - also original Australian Genie) and Courtney Reed (Jasmine) will reunite for five weeks of the Los Angeles premiere engagement of Disney's ALADDIN, from Saturday, January 13 - Sunday, February 18, 2018.

The full engagement is 12 weeks from Wednesday, January 10 through Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The press opening night is Thursday, January 11 at 8pm.

Tickets for Disney's ALADDIN are now on sale, and available at www.HollywoodPantages.com/DisneysAladdin and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office (Opens Daily at 10am PT).

Adam Jacobs and Michael James Scott will play the full Los Angeles engagement from Wednesday, January 10 through Saturday, March 31, 2018. Courtney Reed will play the role of Jasmine from Saturday, January 13 through Sunday, February 18, 2018. Isabelle McCalla, original Jasmine in the ALADDIN North American tour company, will play performances in Los Angeles from Wednesday, January 10 through Friday, January 12 and then will return Monday, February 20 to Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Adam Jacobs, who received a 2014 Drama Desk Award nomination for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical" for originating the role of "Aladdin" on Broadway, has previously appeared on Broadway as Marius in Les Miserables and Simba in The Lion King and recently released his debut album, Right Where I Belong, featuring songs of Alan Menken.

Michael James Scott originated "Genie" in the Australian production of ALADDIN, where he received a Helpmann Award for "Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical." In addition to ALADDIN, Scott's other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten, Mamma Mia, Hair, Tarzan, All Shook Up, Elf and The Pirate Queen.

Courtney Reed has previously been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and In the Heights and her television credits include "The Affair," "Search Party," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22" and "CSI: NY."

Isabelle McCalla made her National Tour debut in ALADDIN and was last seen in The Prom at the ALLIANCE THEATRE. McCalla has also performed at Asolo Repertory Theatre, Theatre Under the Stars, Actors' Playhouse, the St. Louis Muny, and the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera.

The touring production also features Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Reggie De Leon (Iago), JC Montgomery (Sultan), Zachary Bencal (Babkak), Philippe Arroyo (Omar), Mike Longo (Kassim),Korie Lee Blossey (Standby Genie & Sultan), Ellis C. Dawson III (Standby Genie & Babkak) and Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan).

Rounding out the cast are Mary Antonini, Michael Bullard, Michael Callahan, Cornelius Davis, Bobby Daye, Lissa deGuzman, Mathew deGuzman, Olivia Donalson, Michael Everett, Karlee Ferreira, Michael Graceffa, Clinton Greenspan, Adrienne Howard, Albert Jennings, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Jason MacDonald, Angelina Mullins, Celina Nightengale, Jaz Sealey, Charles South, Manny Stark, Annie Wallace and Michelle West.

ALADDIN opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 12 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming over four million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Melbourne, in addition to the two U.S. productions.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nomineeChad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!).

ALADDIN, adapted from the Academy Award-winning animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, grossing over $500 million worldwide (not adjusted for inflation) and becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

ALADDIN is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Facebook.com/Aladdin and Twitter.com/Aladdin.

For more information on Hollywood Pantages Theatre, visit HollywoodPantages.com, Facebook.com/PantagesTheatre and Twitter.com/Pantages.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

