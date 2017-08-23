BWW Morning Brief August 23rd, 2017: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Finds New Stars, COME FROM AWAY Performs on GMA, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2017

The producers of the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning landmark rock musical written by Jonathan Larson, have announced casting for the upcoming National Tour.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Perform LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Classic on Carpool Karaoke

by TV News Desk - August 22, 2017

Below, check out a LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS duet of 'Suddenly Seymour' featuring '13' star Ariana Grande and Hollywood's Seth MacFarlane.. (more...)

3) Book Writer of ANNIE & HAIRSPRAY- Thomas Meehan Passes Away at 88

by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2017

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that Thomas Meehan, who is best known for his books of such classics as Annie, The Producers and Hairspray, passed away yesterday, August 21, 2017. He was 88 years old.. (more...)

4) Take Your Shot at HAMILTON's New Block of Tickets, New App Lottery

by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2017

Theatergoers on Broadway now have a second way to enter the musical Hamilton's popular daily lottery with the release of the innovative Hamilton app, effective immediately as a new block of tickets go on sale to the public today, Tuesday, August 22.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Liza Minnelli Joins Michael Feinstein for a Birthday Tune!

by Stage Tube - August 22, 2017

What's better than your actual birthday? Maybe a special birthday message from Liza Minnelli! Watch below as the stage and screen legend performs 'Light Up the Candles on the Birthday Cake,' accompanied by the one and only Michael Feinstein!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Adam Kantor

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Previews begin for ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD at Atlantic Theater Company!

-World premiere of FRIENDS CALL ME ALBERT opens tonight at Access Theater!

-And the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival returns to NYC for its 25th anniversary!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Alexa Criscitiello breaks down Daveed Diggs' five upcoming projects you should know about!

Set Your DVR... for the cast of COME FROM AWAY performing on GMA today!

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: Noah Galvin and Taylor Trensch will take over as Evan in DEAR EVAN HANSEN following Ben Platt's departure!

What we're watching: Every little thing is gonna be 'Alt-Right' in Randy Rainbow's latest parody!

Social Butterfly: Betty Buckley called out Donald Trump last night on Twitter after catching word that 'Memory' was playing at his rally in Phoenix.

Thanks, everyone, for telling me about "Memory" being played at 45 rally. Not with my permission certainly. Please all, write @OfficialALW! - Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) August 23, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrew Rannells, who turns 39 today!

Andrew Rannells is perhaps best known for his role as "Elijah" on the hit HBO series GIRLS. Andrew also appeared in season two of Steven Soderbergh's THE KNICK on Cinemax, NBC's THE NEW NORMAL and in Nancy Meyer's THE INTERN. He originated the role of "Elder Price" in THE BOOK OF MORMON, for which he won a Grammy Award and was nominated for both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award. Also on Broadway, heplayed the role of "King George" in the smash hit HAMILTON and starred as "Hedwig" in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. Andrew recently appeared in the Fox feature WHY HIM alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Rannells just wrapped his latest Broadway performance in FALSETTOS, for which he has been nominated for a Tony Award.

