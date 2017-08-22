VIDEO: Liza Minnelli Joins Michael Feinstein for a Birthday Tune!

What's better than your actual birthday? Maybe a special birthday message from Liza Minnelli! Watch below as the stage and screen legend performs "Light Up the Candles on the Birthday Cake," accompanied by the one and only Michael Feinstein!

Tony and Oscar-winning Broadway, film and TV star Liza Minnelli has appeared on Broadway in FLORA, THE RED MENACE -- for which she won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical -- LIZA, CHICAGO, THE ACT (another Tony win in 1978), THE RINK, VICTOR / VICTORIA, MINNELLI ON MINNELLI, and LIZA'S AT THE PALACE. She also received a special Tony Award in 1978.

The actress has appeared as herself on TV in SMASH, THE VOICE UK, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, THE APPRENTICE and more. She is also known for her portrayal of 'Lucille Austero' in the now-Netflix-based comedy series ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT.

