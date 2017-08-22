VIDEO: Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Perform LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Classic on Carpool Karaoke

Below, check out a LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS duet of 'Suddenly Seymour' featuring '13' star Ariana Grande and TV and film star Seth MacFarlane. The number is part of tonight's all new episode of CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES and can be seen on Apple Music at http://applemusic.com/carpoolkaraoke. "That is what comes from being a theater person," says Grande following a slip-up by MacFarlane. "You stay in it!"

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Carpool Karaoke: The Series will bring the best celebrity pairings together behind the wheel as they buckle up and belt it out to their favorite playlists.

The series will feature LeBRon James, Ariana Grande, Metallica, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus and her entire family, and many more of your favorite musicians, athletes and superstars.

Related Articles