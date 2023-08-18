Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18th, 2023

Groundhog Day becomes the highest grossing production in Old Vic history, the cast of Jaja's Hair Braiding meets the press and more!

Aug. 18, 2023

Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 1 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 2 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 4 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  August 18, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, August 19 - Just For Us closes on Broadway
Sunday, August 20- El Mago Pop opens on Broadway

GROUNDHOG DAY Becomes Highest Grossing Production Ever at Old Vic Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Ahead of Saturday’s final performance, The Old Vic announces that the critically acclaimed musical Groundhog Day has exceeded all previous box office records to become the highest-grossing Old Vic production in history.. (more...)

BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway- A Complete Guide
By: Sidney Paterra
Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Back to the Future on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Listen to Two Songs from SIDEWAYS the Musical- Original Cast Recording
by Nicole Rosky
Check out two new original songs from Anthony Leigh Adams and Rex Picket from the new musical adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, Sideways. (more...

Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
By: BroadwayWorld TV
Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help! (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING On Broadway!
By: Jennifer Broski
Rehearsals are now underway for the world premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. Meet the show's company! (more...)

Photos: See Renée Elise Goldsberry & More in Rehearsals for Public Works' THE TEMPEST
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
'Hamilton' Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and the company of Public Works The Tempest gear up for their upcoming run at The Delacorte Theater. (more...)

Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Sets its Sights on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Peter Morgan's new play, Patriots, has recouped its investment in London's West End and is now eyeing Broadway. (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/13/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/13/2023.. (more...)  

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
by Stephi Wild
Get a first look at the cinema release of Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed prize-winning novel, A Little Life. (more...)

Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze, a three-time Golden Globe nominated actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter is best-known as the romantic lead in "Dirty Dancing" and "Ghost", and for the "North and South" TV-series. His first professional job was as a dancer for Disney on Parade. In the 70's, the Texas native moved to New York to further his formal dance training. He studied with the Harkness Ballet Company, and then the Joffrey, before joining the Eliot Feld Ballet as a principal dancer. He later starred as Danny Zuko in the long-running Broadway production of Grease before his debut in films.  Some of his other film hits include "The Outsiders," "Red Dawn," "Road House," "Donnie Darko," "Too Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar", and "Point Break" to only name a few.  The following year, Patrick made his London stage debut in Guys and Dolls as Nathan Detroit. His previous appearances on the Broadway stage also include the musicals Goodtime Charley and Chicago. 

Also born on this day:

Christian Slater
Craig Bierko
Shelley Winters 

Recommended For You