Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18th, 2023

This Week's Call Sheet Saturday, August 19 - Just For Us closes on Broadway

Sunday, August 20- El Mago Pop opens on Broadway

GROUNDHOG DAY Becomes Highest Grossing Production Ever at Old Vic Theatre

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Ahead of Saturday’s final performance, The Old Vic announces that the critically acclaimed musical Groundhog Day has exceeded all previous box office records to become the highest-grossing Old Vic production in history.. (more...)

BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway- A Complete Guide

By: Sidney Paterra

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Back to the Future on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Listen to Two Songs from SIDEWAYS the Musical- Original Cast Recording

by Nicole Rosky

Check out two new original songs from Anthony Leigh Adams and Rex Picket from the new musical adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, Sideways. (more...)

Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE

By: BroadwayWorld TV

Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help! (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING On Broadway!

By: Jennifer Broski

Rehearsals are now underway for the world premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. Meet the show's company! (more...)

Photos: See Renée Elise Goldsberry & More in Rehearsals for Public Works' THE TEMPEST

By: Chloe Rabinowitz

'Hamilton' Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and the company of Public Works The Tempest gear up for their upcoming run at The Delacorte Theater. (more...)

Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Sets its Sights on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Peter Morgan's new play, Patriots, has recouped its investment in London's West End and is now eyeing Broadway. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/13/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/13/2023.. (more...)

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September

by Stephi Wild

Get a first look at the cinema release of Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed prize-winning novel, A Little Life. (more...)

