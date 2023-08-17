GROUNDHOG DAY Becomes Highest Grossing Production Ever at Old Vic Theatre

Ahead of Saturday’s final performance, The Old Vic announces that the critically acclaimed musical Groundhog Day has exceeded all previous box office records to become the highest-grossing Old Vic production in history.

The Olivier Award-winning musical (Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical), directed by Matthew Warchus, with book by Danny Rubin and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, has been seen by almost 90,000 people – 60% of whom were new audiences to The Old Vic. Almost 3,000 people saw Groundhog Day through the PwC £10 Previews ticket scheme.

There is limited availability for the four remaining performances at The Old Vic. Any returns will be released – on the day – for sold-out performances. Groundhog Day must end Saturday 19 August. For more information, visit The Old Vic website.

About the record-breaking run, The Old Vic’s Artistic Director and Director of Groundhog Day, Matthew Warchus said:

‘It has been a true honour and delight to bring Groundhog Day back to The Old Vic and give it a fresh new lease of life. The show, now seen by over 65,000 people in 2016 and almost 90,000 people this summer, has broken all box office records (including its own records set in 2016) and its immense popularity is a tribute not only to the brilliant writers, Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin, but also the outstanding creatives, cast, band and crew, and all the teams at The Old Vic who helped deliver the production with such skill, commitment and affection.

This surprisingly moving and joyful show is very dear to my heart, and I can’t wait to bring it to a wider audience in the near future. Watch this space...’

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan