Exclusive: Listen to Two Songs from SIDEWAYS the Musical- Original Cast Recording

Lakeshore Records and Broadway Records are set to release Sideways The Musical—Original Cast Recording digitally tomorrow, August 18 featuring original songs by Anthony Leigh Adams with lyrics by Rex Pickett and Adams. The cast includes Devin Archer, Ruby Lewis, Ryan Quinn, Emily Goglia, James Byous, Juliette Goglia, Britton Sparkman and Rebecca Jade. CDs will also be available TBA.

Sideways The Musical is an adaptation of Rex Pickett’s novel, Sideways, which the Oscar-winning film starring Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church, was based on. The story follows the main character Miles Raymond, a divorced, failed writer and wine connoisseur who lives in Santa Monica. Miles is pinning all his hopes on his latest novel landing a publishing deal to hoist him out of his state of despond. Weathering bankruptcy and career failure, Miles takes his soon-to-be-married best friend, Jack Manse, a C-list character actor and erstwhile TV director, on a wine-tasting road trip through California’s little-known Santa Ynez Valley, as his "best man" present to Jack. Their adventure unwittingly devolves into a bawdy, wine-fueled pleasure-fest with late night accidental drunk calls, pre-marital infidelities and the two of them getting down and nutty. When Miles and Jack encounter two extraordinary women, Maya and Terra, their holiday in wine country takes an unexpected turn. In vino veritas.

BroadwayWorld is very excite dto bring you not one , but two tracks from the new album below!

"God of the Grape" - Sideways The Musical:

"Drink A Memory" - Sideways The Musical:

