Wake Up With BWW 11/15: COMPANY Previews Resume Tonight, and More!

Cast of Company

Company resumes previews tonight!

COMPANY Returns to Previews on Broadway Tonight; Meet the Cast!

by Stephi Wild

Company has officially returned to previews on Broadway! Following the engagement in London's West End, the new production of Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, is directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott. (more...)

VIDEO: Kathryn Gallagher Sings from HAIRSPRAY In Rehearsals for The Seth Concert Series

by BroadwayWorld TV

Jagged Little Pill's Kathryn Gallagher was last night's guest on The Seth Concert Series! Watch her perform 'Good Morning Baltimore' from Hairspray, returning to the role of Tracy Turnblad that she played in high school!. (more...)

Small Shows With Big Plots You Must See!

by BWW Features

While the large-scale musical tends to receive the most attention from audiences, oftentimes it's the small musicals that speak to us in the most impactful ways. For fans of emotional one act musicals and cult-classic Off-Broadway shows, we're rounding up what we think are some of the best small cast musicals out there!. (more...)

Sunday Morning Michael Dale

by Michael Dale

Sharing views not only on the current Broadway and Off-Broadway scenes, but offering an appreciative spotlight to Off-Off Broadway artists and other lesser-known entertainers who are just as important in making New York the nation's live performing arts capital. To encourage rather than critique.. (more...)

Stage Manager Stories: Lisa Iacucci, Shelley Miles, & Clarissa Marie Ligon- IS THIS A ROOM and DANA H.

by A.A. Cristi

smEach month, BWW is spotlighting stage managers from all across the political spectrum, shedding a much-deserved light on the breadth of duties afforded these theatrical jacks-of-all-trades and the heart, hope, and humor they bring to their work. . (more...)

VIDEO: Steven Levenson Talks TICK, TICK...BOOM! Movie on Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

After over three decades since its inception and two since its premiere off-Broadway, tick, tick...BOOM! has finally found its way to the big screen. The autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson arrives in movie theaters today, November 12, ahead of its release next week on Netflix. One of the the artists who made it happen was screenwriter (and Tony winner) Steven Levenson.. (more...)

- Monday, November 15: Company returns to previews on Broadway

- Tuesday, November 16: Chicago celebrates its 25th anniversary on Broadway

- Wednesday, November 17: Diana officially opens on Broadway

- Thursday, November 18: Trouble in Mind officially opens on Broadway

Check out this week's full Broadway schedule here.

The Best New Ten-Minute Plays, 2021 (11/15/2021)

Everything is Choreography: The Musical Theater of Tommy Tune (11/15/2021)

West Side Story the novel (11/16/2021)

West Side Story, Gypsy, and the Art of Broadway Orchestration (11/19/2021)

