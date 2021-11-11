VIDEO: Kathryn Gallagher Sings from HAIRSPRAY In Rehearsals for The Seth Concert Series

Jagged Little Pill's Kathryn Gallagher is this weekend's guest on The Seth Concert Series! Watch her perform 'Good Morning Baltimore' from Hairspray below, returning to the role of Tracy Turnblad that she played in high school!

Get your tickets to Kathryn's virtual concert with Seth Rudetsky here!

Kathryn Gallagher is a Grammy Award winning and Tony nominated performer, currently on Broadway in the Tony Award winning musical Jagged Little Pill. She can also be seen as Annika on Netflix's mega hit show "YOU" produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, starring John Stamos, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell. Kathryn's music has had placements in film/TV such as "Younger" "Covert Affairs" and Stuart Blumberg's "Thanks For Sharing."