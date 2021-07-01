Wake Up With BWW 7/1: Cabello, Menzel, and Porter in CINDERELLA Trailer, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming Cinderella film remake. Watch the trailer featuring Camilla Cabello as Cinderella with Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, and Pierce Brosnan as the King.

New musical Trevor: The Musical has announced a virtual casting call for young people to join the cast. Find out how you can audition below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, & Camila Cabello Lead a Musical Teaser for CINDERELLA!

by Stage Tube

Watch the trailer featuring Camilla Cabello as Cinderella with Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, and Pierce Brosnan as the King.. (more...)

2) Yale School of Drama Eliminates Tuition for All Returning and Future Students After $150 Million Gift From David Geffen

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Yale School of Drama has announced that they will stop charging tuition after receiving a $150 million gift from David Geffen. Beginning in August, tuition will be eliminated for all returning and future students in its masters, doctoral and certificate programs.. (more...)

3) National Virtual Casting Call Announced For TREVOR: THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Learn more about how to submit your audition, or to purchase tickets for the upcoming production which begins in October!. (more...)

4) HAMILTON, COME FROM AWAY, and More Australian Productions Forced to Close Amidst New Lockdown

by Stephi Wild

Learn more about all of the affected productions, as a lockdown is now being enforced in Greater Sydney including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour local government areas.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and Sir John Tomlinson, conducted by Thomas Adès. Production by Tom Cairns. From November 18, 2017.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: BKLYN's Emma Kingston Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch below as he chats with West End star Emma Kingston, who appears as the title character in Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson's BKLYN The Musical, which is now available to stream on Broadway HD!

What we're watching: Watch a Preview Clip From This Week's Episode of CENTRAL PARK, Featuring Leslie Odom Jr.!​

Animated musical series "Central Park" returned last week with brand new episodes.

Watch a new clip from the series, featuring the voice talents of Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Terrence Mann, who turns 70 today!

Mann is a three-time Tony nominee, most recently seen in Marie, Dancing Still

Broadway credits include: Pippin (Charles, Tony nomination), Beauty and the Beast (Beast, Tony nom.), Les Misérables (Javert, Tony nom.), Finding Neverland (Charles Frohman/Hook), Cats (Rum Tum Tugger), Scarlet Pimpernel (Chauvelin), Addams Family (Mal Beineke), Rocky Horror Show (Frank'N'Furter), Christmas Carol (Scrooge).

Off-Broadway: Jerry Springer The Opera, Assassins (Leon Czolgosz).

TV/Film: "sense8" (Mr. Whispers), "Dresden Files" (Bob), "Mrs Santa Claus" (Tavish), "As the World Turns" (Emmy nomination), A Chorus Line (Larry), Critters.

Mann is the artistic director of Triple Arts Musical Theatre Intensive and Endowed chair of musical theatre at Western Carolina University.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!