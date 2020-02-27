BWW Invite: Get Up-Close and Personal with SLAVE PLAY Stars Ato Blankson-Wood and James Cusati-Moyer!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and Broadway World have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.



You're invited to a Q&A with cast members Ato Blankson-Wood & James Cusati-Moyer from Jeremy O'Harris' searing Slave Play in conversation with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. The event will take place Tuesday, March 3 (7pm) at the Robin Williams Center

(247 W 54th St).



The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems. Slave Play rips apart history to shed new light on the nexus of race, gender, and sexuality in 21st-century America.



Ato Blankson-Wood - Broadway: Hair and Lysistrata Jones. Off-Broadway: The Rolling Stone at Lincoln Center Theater, Slave Play at NYTW (Lortel Award nomination), The Total Bent at The Public (Drama League and Lortel Award nominations), The Public Works' Twelfth Night and As You Like It, Transfers at MCC, Antigone in Ferguson at the Harlem Stage, the Foundry Theater's O. Earth, and Iphigenia in Aulis at a??CSC. Film/TV: What is Life Worth?, BlacKkKlansman, a??The Kindergarten Teacher, Detroit, It's Kind of a Funny Story, "When They See Us" (Netflix), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), "She's Gotta Have It" (Netflix), and "The Good Fight" (CBS). Member of The Actors Center and Graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and The Yale School of Drama.



James Cusati-Moyer - Broadway: Six Degrees of Separation. Off-Broadway: Slave Play (New York Theatre Workshop), Fire and Air (Classic Stage Company); The Soldier's Tale (Carnegie Hall). Regional: Yale Repertory Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival. Film: False Positive (A24). Television: "Prodigal Son", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "The Path", "Red Oaks", "Blue Bloods", "Time After Time." Training: MFA, Yale School of Drama.

Click here to register for the event.

Seats are not guaranteed. We encourage you to arrive early.

Late arrivals will not be admitted. Please read event rules carefully.

You MUST bring your paid-up, valid SAG-AFTRA or Equity ID card

(or your receipt of current payment) for admittance.





