BWW Interview: NBC RISE's Damon J. Gillespie On His Role In The New Musical CYRANO at Goodspeed's Norma Terris Theatre

It is an instantly recognizable story. Skilled writer and romantic Cyrano de Bergerac crafts beautiful prose but can't let himself be loved due to insecurities about his looks. This classic story is being brought to life in a new and exciting way at the Goodspeed's Norma Terris Theatre with music by members of the Grammy Award-winning band, The National, and a stellar cast and creative team. Playing the character of Le Bret is Damon J. Gillespie who is just off a starring role on the TV show Rise. I had the pleasure of speaking with Damon and learning about his experience with this new twist on a classic tale. Thanks so much for taking the time to talk with me today. There is so much buzz about CYRANO!

Damon Gillespie: Thanks for having me!

Can you start by telling us a little bit about how you got started in the theatre?

I grew up doing dance and also sports. But I started doing competitions as well and my Mom saw something in me and suggested I keep with it. She said it seemed like I really enjoyed dancing and singing so she sent me to a performing arts school. Once there, I saw the seniors do the opening number to A CHORUS LINE and I said I have to be on stage doing stuff like that. Then I took a school trip to New York and saw my first Broadway show and that clarified that I really couldn't do anything else.

So, CYRANO is an all new musical. Is this the first time you have worked on a show at this stage in its development?

I have done an out of town tryout before. I was in THE PROM at the ALLIANCE THEATRE in Atlanta. That show is actually coming to Broadway in the Fall.

Since it is still in development, I expect it can change from rehearsal to rehearsal. What is that like?

We are constantly changing lines, intentions, and much more. It is amazing. For example, yesterday, Erica [Schmidt], our director, decided to cut stuff we spent a couple weeks working on, and that is how it is now. It is a lot of fun, because you can't really hold on to everything, you just have to give it your all and if they change it, you give your all to that new stuff.

CYRANO may be a new musical, but it is a familiar story. Can you tell us a bit about the story (if audiences aren't familiar) and if there are any differences to what people may expect from past experience with the tale?

Cyrano de Bergerac is a poet, writer, and a renaissance man when it comes to creative writing. He is in love with a woman named Roxanne, but he is afraid to let himself be loved because he has an abnormally large nose. A man named Christian comes to town, joins his rank in the military, and falls in love with Roxanne, but he cant speak to her. So he uses Cyrano as a writer to help him woo her because he can't put into words what he wants to say. If you have ever seen the play Love Letters or the movie, Roxanne with Steve Martin, the story of Cyrano is is basically what those pieces are based off of.

Were you familiar with the story before starting this production?

I was not familiar with it at all. I had heard the story, and I had heard the name, Cyrano de Bergerac, but I had never seen a production or read the story. When I was cast in the show, I sat down and read the script, watched the older film, and then I also watched Roxanne, to kind of get a feel for what is going on with the story.

What is unique about how you are bringing the story of CYRANO to life?



We have taken a realistic approach to it. The original text is in verse but we have humanized the text so we can speak honestly and authentically, while staying true to the text. We are trying to be authentic but not shy away from the darkness as well. We are trying to put it all out there.

Are you sticking to the time period of the original?

It's interesting. We kind of have an unspecific time. It is set basically from the 1500's to the 1800's. So the costumes and the set and the dialogue morph in and out of that. You will see a lot of the romantic period style but we also touch on revolutionary war times as well.

People seem to really relate to CYRANO. Why do you think that is?

I think it is because we all have our own insecurities and our own demons that we can't let go of. If we were to lose our pride for an instant it might make us a little happier. Everyone has gone through a point in their life where they won't allow themselves to be loved because of their own insecurities. That is the main thing that I think speaks to everyone. We all experience it. Whether it be with love, or auditions or whatever. Our insecurities get in our own way.

You play Le Bret. Tell us about your character. What's your favorite thing about him?

We have actually taken a bit of a different turn with this character. In the original text, all the characters are adults. In this one, we have changed it a bit, to have Cyrano be a bit of a mentor for a young Le Bret. As he has seen Le Bret grow into adulthood he has also become a good friend. I am still making discoveries about how to show the comraderie between Le Bret and Cyrano. I think that is what is really cool about the character. Because he has been with Cyrano his whole life, he has matured mentally far beyond his peers. He is able to keep Cyrano in check, but he is also still a young man. My favorite thing is finding the balance between when he is the adult and when is he more of an adolescent.

And this cast and creative team is stellar. What has it been like working with them?

It is amazing. Everyone here is so talented. They are also so incredibly passionate about the work and about making this the best we can. There is always room for questions and collaboration. Erica does a great job with that. She allows people to explore and work in the room. She has created such an amazing atmosphere where there are always different discoveries to be made and different intentions to portray. And working with Peter Dinklage has been really great. I have been a fan for years. I have seen him in so many things including the original DEATH AT A FUNERAL, and in Game of Thrones and so many movies and watching him morph through those characters is amazing. And now getting to work with him, I can see how he works and how he can really bring an authernticity to a role, and also be so funny, and so kind and giving as an actor. It is a dream come true working with him. I have also really enjoyed becoming friends with Blake [Jenner] and Haley [Bennett] and working with the rest of the cast.

I want to talk about the music for a minute. The National is known in rock circles, but not your typical musical theatre fare. Were you familiar with their music before this project? What can audiences expect musically from the show?

I wasn't familiar with the band before I came here and started listening to their stuff when I arrived. My first thought was "he has a really low voice". When we started working on the music, it was a little challenging, but we have been playing with how to keep the sound of the music and the orchestrations and do it justice, but put our own spin on it and keep it true to us as well. Do not expect any big, flashy production numbers. First, it is not that story and it is not their style. If you have listened to The National, they are very introspective. The music in CYRANO is more like underscoring. The transitions are so subtle, you sometimes don't notice we have moved into a song.

How does performing their music compare to some of your more traditional musical theatre roles in the past?

For me, I have to take a different approach. I usually learn the music, learn where to take breaths, etc. I have my own process. For this, I don't have a moment to stop and get into song. I have to find the moment before and the reasoning to launch into the song - how to find that emoition authentically.

You open next week! What do you look forward to the most about finally getting on stage and performing this show? Is there a particular moment or scene or song that you can't wait to put in front of an audience?

I think the dancer in me is 100% waiting for the war scene. We have been having so much fun with it. It is so cool. And, I get to move a lot. I can't wait for people to see that number and to hear their reactions to it.

So, our readers might recognize you from your recent stint on the TV show, Rise. How does doing a TV show like that compare to putting up a stage production like CYRANO?

It has been awhile since I was in a full production, so it has taken some time to get back into the swing of things like not keeping it quiet and making sure I am not just acting with my eyes but with my body, while also being authentic. My character on Rise, Robby, was very stoic and was trying to suppress all his hardship. With this character and this production, it is all out in the open. So, I am finding that again - finding the subtext and letting it read to the back of the house. I am having to go back to old techniques to get comfortable again.

So thinking toward the future, do you have a dream role that you would one day like to play?

There are a few. One of my dream roles is Gabe in NEXT TO NORMAL. I want to do that show so badly. I would also love to play any character from my favorite show of all time, AVENUE Q. Besides that, I would love to do any type of Michael Jackson biopic, either on stage or on film. I grew up listening to his music and he was one of the reasons I got into performing in the first place. So that would be amazing.

Do you have any advice for other young performers looking to make it into professional theatre?

I always tell people to be true to yourself. First off, you have to go and audition. When you get there, show them who you are. Bring something you listen to daily, even if it is an old song, bring it in. Find something that is authentically you and show it to them. People want to see who you are and what is unique about you. Finally, keep taking class. Whether it be acting, dance classes, or voice lessons, keep learning. The styles are always changing, so if you can keep filling your bags of tricks, you will be golden.

What's next for you after CYRANO?

Well, I am getting married in the next couple of months, so I am preparing for that. That is my next production. I am also in auditions for other things, but I am definitely looking for that next job!

CYRANO runs at the Goodspeed's Terris Theatre at 33 North Main Street, Chester, Connecticut August 3 - September 2. Curtain times are Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 pm and 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Previously scheduled performances for August 29-30 and September 5-9 have been cancelled. Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or on-line at www.goodspeed.org.

All photos by Diane Sobolewski.

Top photo: Damon J. Gillespie (Le Bret) and Peter Dinklage (Cyrano de Bergerac) in Goodspeed Musicals CYRANO now playing at The Terris Theatre.

Second Photo: Blake Jenner (Christian) and Haley Bennett (Roxanne) in Goodspeed Musicals CYRANO now playing at The Terris Theatre.

Third Photo: (LtoR) Charlie Thurston, Laith Nakli, Tom Riis Farrell and Claire Saunders in Goodspeed Musicals CYRANO now playing at The Terris Theatre.

Fourth Photo: Haley Bennett as Roxanne in Goodspeed Musicals CYRANO now playing at The Terris Theatre.

Bottom Photo: Damon J. Gillespie (Le Bret) and Peter Dinklage (Cyrano de Bergerac) in Goodspeed Musicals CYRANO now playing at The Terris Theatre.







