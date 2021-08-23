BWW Interview: Dr. Manuel Moran Talks International Puppet Fringe Festival

The International Puppet Fringe Festival, the only one of its kind in New York, is happening now until August 31st at the La Plaza at The Clemente Center among other locations. We spoke to Puppet Fringe's founder, Dr. Manuel Moran about the festival, returning to in-person events, and puppetry in New York.

Why Puppet Fringe?

I wanted to create an event that brings together all different forms of puppetry arts. The International Puppet Fringe Festival is the first event of its kind - bringing together puppeteers and puppet troupes from around the world and showcasing all the different aspects of this art form. While kids do love puppets, Puppet Fringe also emphasizes how puppets are really for everyone. We have a naughty cabaret shows for adults, events for families, workshops for makers, and performances for small kids.

What makes puppetry so unique in your eyes?

Puppetry is unique because it brings together so many art forms - theater and performance, sculpture, dance, music, and storytelling. Puppets can say things that people cannot. They bring voice to many of the issues in our society and can educate and inform audiences of all ages.

Talk to us about puppetry in New York. What does this type of art mean to the city?

New York is where many puppetry traditions have flourished and evolved. There are so many cultural influences here that it has led to new creativity among the puppet community. We are constantly seeing New York puppetry push the boundaries and take the art form even further.

This year especially, puppetry means so much because of the very difficult past year during the pandemic, where performing arts came to a halt. Bringing this festival back was a gift to the city after so much suffering.

What's it like returning to in-person events after only online? What are you most excited about?

It has been extremely rewarding, but also challenging. We had to make sure that all the events were as safe as possible. We required masks both indoors and outdoors, and reduced our capacity to ensure that everyone had a great experience. And we held most events outdoors, which added uncertainty about weather. In the end, all the extra effort was worth it. Seeing children in awe at the giant puppets, and hearing audiences laugh and applaud together meant so much. I hope that this brings some joy and inspiration, and hope to our city.

Are there any different offerings this year that the audience hasn't seen before?

We have a lot of new offerings this year. We have wonderful exhibitions, both at the Clemente Center and uptown at the Museum of the City of New York. We also added panel discussions and puppet making workshops to include different aspects of puppetry arts. Finally, this year we have a series of virtual performances, which allows audiences around the globe to be a part of the festival.

Who are some puppeteers/puppets that all New Yorkers should know?

I think that every puppet show in New York, from Broadway to the street puppeteers and performers, should be supported. We should take advantage that NYC is a Puppet City and we are lucky to have this art form in so many places in the city.

Where can New Yorkers go for more puppets after the festival?

There is a large and dynamic puppet community here in the city. The exhibitions will be on view at the Clemente Center and the Museum of the City of New York for quite a while, so that is a great place to start. Teatro SEA also hosts performances throughout the year, but we aren't alone. There are other theaters including HERE Arts Center, La MaMa, Dixon Place, the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater, and so many other partners that keep the puppet love going all year long.

Anything else you'd like to share with us?

One of the performances from Teatro SEA is called Los Grises, and it is an homage to the elderly people we lost during the past year and a half. We will be performing it throughout the city and we'd love for you to come see it!

(Photo courtesy of puppetfringenyc.com)