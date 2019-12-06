BWW Interview: Beth Leavel Opens Up About Getting Into the Mind of Miranda Priestly
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant, Andy Sachs, will be played by Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels).
Leavel recently chatted with BroadwayWorld about her exciting new role. "I was so deliciously overwhelmed with all the love that I was getting earlier this week that I had to get in my car and drive to the mall," said Leavel. "I just needed to walk around feeling grateful and preparing myself for this incredible journey that I'm so lucky to be a part of."
What can fans of the movie expect from her version of the iconic character? "You can never forget about [Meryl Streep]'s Miranda Priestly. I don't know what the script is gonna be like, but this Miranda gets to sing! I'm really looking forward to discovering that... to have her story told through songs."
With a year and a half until the Chicago debut, Leavel is already thinking about ways to get into the character's head. "I'm trying to figure out how I can be a fly on the wall in Anna Wintour's world- just to watch how it runs," she says. "I would be a very quiet, very respectful sponge. That would be awesome."
The Pre-Broadway World Premiere of the new musical will open at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre from July 13-August 15, 2021 for a limited run prior to a Broadway engagement. The production had previously been announced to play in Chicago next year at a different venue.
Beth Leavel won the Tony Award for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone. She made her Broadway debut in the original production of 42nd Street and has also been seen in Hal Prince's Show Boat, Crazy for You, 42nd Street (revival), Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, ELF (twice), Baby It's You, and The Prom (for which she received her third Tony Award nomination).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Another new musical about Michael Jackson is currently in the works - told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
Breaking: Samantha Barks To Play Elsa In FROZEN West End
Pretty Woman and Les Miserables star, Samantha Barks, is set to lead the West End transfer of Disney's Frozen in the iconic role of Elsa!... (read more)
High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns
Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will now stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptati... (read more)
Breaking: RENT: LIVE Star Jordan Fisher Will Be the Next Star of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway!
Broadway has found its next Evan Hansen! Producer Stacey Mindich just announced today that recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will return to Bro... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre
The world premiere, fully-staged production features Peter Colburn in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with a company that includes Jonathan Acorn,... (read more)