BWW Interview: Ben Vereen Talks MAGNUM P.I., STAR, and His Upcoming Holiday Shows

Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. From starring in Broadway shows such asWicked,Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, to winning the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" for his role in Pippin, Mr. Vereen is a stage legend. Not a stranger to the screen, Vereen is currently filming a recurring role in the FOX series STAR, created by Lee Daniels. He recently finished filming the new TV series MAGNUM P.I for CBS. He is also working on a new Broadway show, "Reflections."

Mr. Vereen took the time to talk with BroadwayWorld to discuss his upcoming ventures and speak about the impact he hopes they all have!

What was it like guest starring on Magnum P.I.?

It was wonderful. It was great. I often talk about the stars, but what amazes me about these TV shows is the crew. Watching them set up for maybe a five or ten minute second to set up. The crew is amazing to watch. Playing the character was a challenge. He's had a stroke, as you'll see, and he's been through a lot. Playing this tycoon was wonderful. I had a good time. CBS has been real sweet to me and I want to thank them.

Vereen's episode of MAGNUM P.I. airs Monday, October 29th on CBS.

You also have an upcoming recurring role of Fox's series "Star" playing the dad to Queen Latifah's character, Carlotta, can you tell me a bit more about that?

It's a great show and my character is just beginning to be built. Getting into him has been interesting. I ask permission to enter the character which allows me to be okay in my body as I'm expressing the words of the authors as the characters. This guy is going to grow through some changes. I think you're going to like him, well you're going to like the show, I don't know if you'll like him.

What was it like working opposite Queen Latifah?

"Wonderful. And Brandy--wonderful, amazing. Such professionals who take their craft very seriously. And once again, the cast, the crew, the makeup people--wow, you gotta sit and watch these people.

I heard you're also working with Joe Calarco on a new Broadway show "Reflections"?

It's a reflection of we as a people and what you've allowed me to experience in my career, what we've all gone through, and trying to put it into a form where we can sit there and go "oh I remember that." We are in the process of writing it right now and we are going to have a reading of it, I think, in January. Josh Bugosh is going to direct and choreograph it.

Vereen goes on to talk about his upcoming November 22-23rd shows at The Cutting Room in New York City:

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and bring it to the The Cutting Room for a great dinner, an amazing show, and a few surprises. So come out, and let's give thanks for life itself. One, give thanks for that who provides life, and give thanks for our families and be thankful. It's THE ONE time of year we can say 'I'm thankful.'

Will your show in Ridgefield, Connecticut on December 2nd be similar or different to your show at The Cutting Room?

I am one of the proud Recipients of the Israeli Cultural Award, so I get to sing my song in Hebrew and I get to sing some Christmas songs, so it will be a little different. A little holiday show to prepare for the Christmas holidays. Not the materialism, but the spirituality of Christmas, and Hanukkah and Yom Kippur, whatever your holiday is, let's celebrate it together.

You've also started a foundation for the children in the arts, what made you want to do that?

We've found that young people learn faster and return more knowledge when they are given the arts first. My organization is about empowering young people. We have to stop them from cutting away the arts from school programs. We need more love, more creativity, more embracing of the arts in order to heal what's going on.

Do you feel differently now about your career than when you first started out?

Yes, I must thank my public. You call them my fans, I call them my friends, who stood by me. Thats why I'm sitting here talking to you, because of them. I love them. Some people have a tendency to feel they made it by themselves - no, It was the public who made you. Had they not decided to pick up a ticket and see your show, had they not decided to pay for a CD or download, you would not be in business. The public makes us, so I say thank you to my public, and to everyone in the arts, thank you for keeping the arts alive and we are going to give back to you, through your children. We promise we will change this world for better.

Don't miss your chance to see Ben Vereen at one of his upcoming performances: a two-night Thanksgiving engagement at The Cutting Room on November 22-23 and a holiday show at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut on December 2nd.

Photo Credit: ISAK TINER

Related Articles