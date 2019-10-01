BWW Flashback: Meet the Recurring Characters of ALL THE WAY and THE GREAT SOCIETY
In 2014, Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan transported audiences to 1963 in ALL THE WAY- a play about the beginning of LBJ's presidency. Five years later, Schenkkan continues the story with The Great Society, which opens on Broadway tonight, October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St).
All the Way took audiences behind the doors of the Oval Office and inside the first year of Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency and his fight to pass a landmark civil rights bill.
Now in 1965, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.
Before the new play opens, take a look back at just a few of the recurring characters from the LBJ saga and how they were/are portrayed onstage!
Lyndon B. Johnson:
Bryan Cranston in All the Way
Brian Cox in The Great Society
Lady Bird Johnson:
Betsy Aidem in All the Way
Barbara Garrick in The Great Society
Martin Luther King, Jr.
Brandon Dirden in All the Way
Grantham Coleman in The Great Society
J. Edgar Hoover:
Michael McKean in All the Way
Gordon Clapp in The Great Society
Hubert Humphrey:
Robert Petkoff in All the Way
Richard Thomas in The Great Society
Additional overlapping characters include: Coretta Scott King, George Wallace, Ralph Abernathy, Everett Dirksen, Bob Moses, Robert McNamara, Stokely Carmichael, Cartha "Deke" DeLoach, Stanley Levison, and Seymore Trammel.
Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva (All the Way), Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade (The Great Society)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The LAPD caught woman on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles recently. The unidentified woman has gone viral... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020
He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphi... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Visits FROZEN on Broadway
This afternoon, Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Arendelle when she stopped by Frozen on Broadway! After the show she posed for photos with Caissie Lev... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'Bad Habit' at the Global Citizen Festival
Ben Platt appeared at today's Global Citizen Festival, where he performed his single 'Bad Habit' for the audience.... (read more)
BWW Countdown: 5 Moments We Can't Wait For in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical!
There can be miracles when you believe in The Prince of Egypt. That's right, the beloved 1998 animated movie has been turned into a musical, which is ... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung And More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concert in Japan
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Tokyu Orb Theatre will present a concert production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR beginning October 11th.... (read more)