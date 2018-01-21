BWW Flashback: Jennifer Simard at the 2013 Off-Broadway Opening of DISASTER!

Jennifer Simard is currently playing Ernestina in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway. Today we flashback on her time in Disaster! with this photo from opening night of the show's off-Broadway run in 2013. Check it out below!

Simard is a Tony Award nominated actress who has been making New York audiences laugh for over twenty years. Jennifer just wrapped her 2016 Tony award nominated turn as Sr. Mary Downy in Disaster!, for which she received rave reviews. In addition, she is a four time Drama Desk, three time Drama League and one time Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Other Broadway credits include starring opposite Mo Rocca in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, as well as the original companies of Sister Act and Shrek - The Musical. Off-Broadway credits include the original casts of Forbidden Broadway SVU, The Thing About Men, and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. In addition to being one of Broadway and Off-Broadway's best loved actresses, Jennifer has also been seen on both the large and small screen. Movie roles include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead, and a recent cameo in Sisters along with a bevy of Broadway favorites. On television, she has enjoyed roles on "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order SVU," "The King Of Queens," and will soon appear in an upcoming episode of "Younger" starring Sutton Foster.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jennifer Simard during the Off-Broadway Opening Night Performance for 'Disaster!' at the St. Luke's Theatre on November 4, 2013 in New York City.