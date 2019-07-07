BWW Flashback: INK Concludes Broadway Run Today

Click Here for More Articles on INK

Stop the presses!

The Sun will print its final edition today! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Ink, written by Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee James Graham (Labour of Love, Privacy, Finding Neverland) and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner, Tony and BAFTA Award nominee, Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold (King Charles III) , concludes its run at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) today, July 7.

Tony and Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel and Olivier Award winner Jonny Lee Miller star in Ink with David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Bill Buell (The History Boys), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Eden Marryshow (Broadway Debut), Colin McPhillamy (The Ferryman), Erin Neufer (Broadway Debut), Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde), Rana Roy (Broadway Debut), Michael Siberry (Junk), Robert Stanton(Saint Joan), and Tara Summers (The Hard Problem).

As the cast gets ready for their final Broadway bows, we're saluting the new play with a flashback through its journey to Broadway!

Following a successful run at the Almeida Theatre in 2017, Ink opened in the West End at the Duke of York's Theatre, where it ran through January 2018.

In April 2018 it was announced that the new play would transfer to Broadway in the following year.





