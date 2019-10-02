BWW Flashback: Get to Know the Quick-Thinking Cast of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Off the cuff and on the beat, Freestyle Love Supreme opens tonight on Broadway! To help celebrate, we're taking a look at the mega-talented cast and what they bring to the ensemble.

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Though a graduate of NYU, Ambudkar considers himself more of a rapper than an actor having spent most of his free time as a student freestyling and battle rapping. As he made steps to enter the industry, he struggled with the disparity of roles for people of color. Then came Freestyle Love Supreme. The show allowed him to put his skills and passion to use thrilling audiences. Through the show he got to know Lin-Manuel Miranda and even played the role of Aaron Burr in early workshops and readings of Hamilton.

Andrew Bancroft

Writer, performer, and musician Andrew Bancroft has made a name for himself as everyone's favorite comedic pastry, Jelly Donut. He spent time as a member of comedy troupe Killing My Lobster and previously hosted The Digg Reel. He has been featured on Mtv's TRL as well as in Rolling Stone and TIME.

Aneesa Folds

The entire cast of Freestyle Love Supreme is multi-talented and Aneesa Folds is no exception. Her stage experience includes roles in Ragtime, Sister Act, Seussical, and Freaky Friday. Folds is a product of Freestyle Love Supreme's Academy program where she learned from Chris 'Shockwave' Sullivan.

Arthur Lewis

Singer, composer, and pianist Arthur Lewis is a founding member of Freestyle Love Supreme. Not content to be limited by any genre, or even instrument, Lewis leans toward an indie style but fearlessly explores new styles and embraces spontaneity. Check out his music here.

Kaila Mullady

Kaila Mullady is a championship beatboxer who brings together singing, rapping, theatre, and beatboxing to light up the stage. With the help of instruments and live-looping she is a certifiable one-woman band. Mullady also travels the country speaking to students about the power of the voice and standing up for what you believe in.

Chris Sullivan

Chris Sullivan has run the gamut of theatrical/musical training starting with musical theatre, moving into improv, beatboxing, and musical comedy. He joined Freestyle Love Supreme in 2003 and has since performed at Madison Square Garden, the MTA subway system in the bi-monthly Hip-Hop Subway Series with Beatboxer Entertainment, Aspen Comedy Festival, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the 10th Anniversary for Paramount Comedy in London.

Anthony Veneziale

Perhaps the man responsible for it all, at least for its public nature, is Anthony Veneziale. With extensive training in improv, Veneziale was among the first to suggest to Lin-Manuel Miranda that they take their freestyling in front of an audience. Still a master of improv, Veneziale also spends time teaching and explaining how improv is used as a method of connection.

