BWW Flashback: Celebrate BEAUTIFUL's Anniversary By Looking Back At Opening Night!

Today is truly one fine day because it is the sixth anniversary of the hit musical Beautiful opening at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre! In honor of the occasion, we're looking back at the cast and creative team feeling the earth move on the show's opening night! Check out the video below to see Jessie Mueller, Anika Larsen, Jarrod Spector, and more celebrating the special night!

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

By the time Beautiful took its final bow, it had played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the 2nd longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show was seen by almost 2,200,000 audience members (including, quite famously, Ms. King herself) and grossed nearly $250,000,000. The musical is the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and recouped its production costs in less than ten months on Broadway.

The show's original Broadway cast featured Jessie Mueller as Carole King, Jake Epstein as Gerry Goffin, Anika Larsen as Cynthia Weil, Jarrod Spector as Barry Mann, Jeb Brown as Don Kirshner, Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, and an ensemble that included Ashley Blanchet, E. Clayton Cornelious,Joshua Davis, Alysha Deslorieux, Kevin Duda, James Harkness, Carly Hughes, Sara King, Rebecca LaChance, Douglas Lyons, Chris Peluso, Gabrielle Reid, Arbender Robinson, Rashidra Scott, Sara Sheperd, and Melvin Tunstall.





