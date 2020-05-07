BWW FLASHBACK: David Mamet's NOVEMBER - Airs Tonight at 8pm!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, David Mamet's November will be the first reading in a series from Broadway's Best Shows, airing tonight, May 7 (ONLY at 8pm EST). It will be available to watch HERE.

Set just days before a major presidential election, November involves civil marriages, gambling casinos, lesbians, American Indians, presidential libraries, questionable pardons and campaign contributions. The show officially opened on January 17, 2008 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and closed July 13, 2008.

Tonight's reading stars John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols, and will be directed by David Mamet.

Check out a preview with scenes from the show below, plus flashbacks of the original cast including Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf!

The highly anticipated World Premiere comedy began previews on Thursday, December 20 and stars Nathan Lane as incumbent US President Charles Smith; with Laurie Metcalf as Clarice Bernstein, aide to President Smith; and Dylan Baker as Arthur Brown, presidential adviser. The play also stars Michael Nichols and Ethan Phillips. Two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello (Take Me Out, Glengarry Glen Ross) directs.





