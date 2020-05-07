BWW FLASHBACK: David Mamet's NOVEMBER - Airs Tonight at 8pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, David Mamet's November will be the first reading in a series from Broadway's Best Shows, airing tonight, May 7 (ONLY at 8pm EST). It will be available to watch HERE.
Set just days before a major presidential election, November involves civil marriages, gambling casinos, lesbians, American Indians, presidential libraries, questionable pardons and campaign contributions. The show officially opened on January 17, 2008 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and closed July 13, 2008.
Tonight's reading stars John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols, and will be directed by David Mamet.
Check out a preview with scenes from the show below, plus flashbacks of the original cast including Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf!
BWW Video Show Preview: November
The highly anticipated World Premiere comedy began previews on Thursday, December 20 and stars Nathan Lane as incumbent US President Charles Smith; with Laurie Metcalf as Clarice Bernstein, aide to President Smith; and Dylan Baker as Arthur Brown, presidential adviser. The play also stars Michael Nichols and Ethan Phillips. Two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello (Take Me Out, Glengarry Glen Ross) directs.
Photo Coverage: 'November' Opening Night Curtain Call & Party
David Mamet's November officially opened on Thursday, January 17, 2008 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). "Set just days before a major presidential election, November involves civil marriages, gambling casinos, lesbians, American Indians, presidential libraries, questionable pardons and campaign contributions," explain press notes.
Photo Preview: Nathan Lane in 'November' with Metcalf, Baker
David Mamet's November recently descended upon the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer David Hume Kennerly and a team of creative artists, advertising executives, executive assistants, make-up artists and a stuffed turkey gathered the Museum's oval office for an outrageous photo shoot with two-time Tony Award-winner Nathan Lane in preparation for the upcoming Broadway production in which Lane will play incumbent US President Charles Smith.
Photo Coverage: 'November' Press Rehearsal
The first day of rehearsal for November, David Mamet's new comedy, was held Monday November 26 at 42nd Street Studios. The production stars two-time Tony Award-winner Nathan Lane as incumbent US President Charles Smith; plus Laurie Metcalf as Clarice Bernstein, aide to President Smith; and Dylan Baker as Arthur Brown, presidential adviser. The cast also features Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols. Two-time Tony Award-winner
Joe Mantello (Take Me Out, Glengarry Glen Ross)
directs.
'November' Presidential Balloons Given to Audience Post-Show
Balloons that say 'CHARLES H.P. SMITH FOR PRESIDENT' along with the November logo are now being given out to the first thirty audience members that exit the Barrymore theatre after each performance of November.
