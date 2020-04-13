BWW Exclusive: Watch a Sneak Peek from THE GOLDBERGS Upcoming Musical Episode

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming musical episode of ABC's The Goldbergs! The episode features the return of Ana Gasteyer, who plays Ms. Cinoman, the drama teacher.

In the episode, titled "The Return of the Formica," Adam offers Ms. Cinoman his and Erica's original show, The Playground, when William Penn cannot secure the rights to a well-known spring musical to stage.

Watch the exclusive clip below!

In the past seven seasons of The Goldbergs, the show has paid tribute to many musicals in their yearly musical episode. Past shows have included Fiddler on the Roof, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8PM ET on ABC.

Credit: ABC/Sony Pictures TV





