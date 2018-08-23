BWW Exclusive: See Carol Kane Get Animated on Disney's VAMPIRINA

Legendary stage, film and television actress Carol Kane guest starring in tomorrow's new episode of Disney Junior's hit animated series "Vampirina," which follows VAMPIRINA (aka "Vee") as she faces the joys and trials of being the new kid in town after her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. See the clip below!

In the episode titled "Countess Vee," VAMPIRINA trains to become a countess after being named heir to a castle in Transylvania. Carol Kane ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") guest stars as Madame Spook, ghostess of the castle. The episode premieres FRIDAY, AUGUST 24 at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.

"Vampirina" is executive produced by Chris Nee ("Doc McStuffins"). Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond ("The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes") are the series' songwriters and Layla Minoui ("Castle") is the composer. The series is produced by Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.

Carol Kane is best known on television for playing Simka Dahblitz-Gravas, wife of Latka Gravas, in the hugely popular US sitcom Taxi for which she won two Emmy awards and as landlord Lillian Kaushtupper on Netflix's UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT. She can also be seen on HBO's ANIMALS, and RAPUNZEL'S TANGLED ADVENTURES.

Her film roles include Gitl in Hester Street for which she was Academy award-nominated, Allison Portchnik in Woody Allen's Annie Hall, Dog Day Afternoon, The Princess Bride, Scrooged, Addams Family Values, The Pacifier and My Girlfriend's Boyfriend.

Kane began her professional theatre career in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and has played Madam Morrible in Wicked from 2005-2014 on Broadway, on tour in the US and in Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Related Articles