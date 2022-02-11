BWW Exclusive: Patrick Wilson Reminisces About MISS SAIGON

Moonfall star Patrick Wilson reminisced about his time in Miss Saigon during an interview with TFC's Yong Chavez. In the interview, he mentions his work with Miss Saigon co-star Jennifer Paz and a recent memory singing "Last Night of the World" during karaoke.

Check out the video below!

Patrick Wilson is a critically acclaimed and award-winning actor of the stage and screen and has tackled lead roles in major Broadway musicals, as well as starring in big-budget blockbusters. Most recently, he has been seen in A Kind of Murder and The Founder, and co-stars in the 2018 DC film, Aquaman, opposite Jason Momoa in the title role. In 2015, he starred as Lou Solverson in the TV series Fargo, earning Critics' Choice, Gold Derby, and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

Wilson stars in Lionsgate's new movie Moonfall directed by Roland Emmerich. The film also stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, and Kelly Yu.

Select theater credits: Broadway: All My Sons, Barefoot in the Park, Oklahoma! (Tony nomination), The Full Monty (Tony nomination), The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm (Drama League Award). Off-Broadway: Bright Lights, Big City (Drama League Award, Drama Desk nomination). Concert: Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall), Brigadoon (New York City Center Special Event).

Select television credits include: Fargo, Girls (Critics' Choice and Gold Derby nominations), A Gifted Man, Angels in America (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations).

Select film credits include: The Hollow Point,Bone Tomahawk, Zipper, Home Sweet Hell, Matters of the Heart, Jack Strong, Big Stone Gap, Stretch, Space Station 76,Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious, Prometheus, Young Adult, The Ledge, Morning Glory, The Switch, The A-Team, Barry Munday, Watchmen, Life in Flight, Passengers, Lakeview Terrace, Purple Violets, Brothers Three: An American Gothic,Little Children, Running with Scissors, Hard Candy, The Phantom of the Opera, The Alamo, and My Sister's Wedding.