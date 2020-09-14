BWW Exclusive: Michelle Vezilj Premieres New Single 'SAD GIRLS DON'T CRY'

We sit down with the actress turned singer-songwriter to talk her new song and video.

Cover art for 'SAD GIRLS DON'T CRY.'

Courtesy of the artist.

Michelle Vezilj is an accomplished actress, comedienne, writer, and singer-songwriter. She recently played a sold out concert at Los Angeles' fabled Troubadour, and now she is officially releasing the music video for her latest single, the breathtakingly poignant 'SAD GIRLS DON'T CRY,' on Friday, September 18, 2020; however, BroadwayWorld has exclusively been granted early access to the gorgeous video and evocative song.

You can check out the music video and our chat with Vezilj about it below.

There is a tangible honesty to 'SAD GIRLS DON'T CRY.' What inspired the song?

Last year, everything came crumbling down around me, and I sank into what I call the very deep, very dark "hole" of depression. For anyone who has fallen into this actual pit, you know it's almost impossible to climb out.

'SAD GIRLS DON'T CRY' was channeled from a very special place. It was definitely a gift from my angels. Writing the song helped me release the pain it was coming from and playing it helped me heal. I hope it lets listeners know that they aren't alone in feeling completely alone.

What was your writing process like for this song?

This song was such a blessing; it was so easy to write! I remember sitting on the top of my staircase, writing as fast as I could, and then picking up the guitar and playing with superhuman speed. I think it was completely written in under an hour.

I'd actually gotten the song title from a night out with a friend. I took a selfie in the bathroom and wrote "Sad Girls Don't Cry" very dramatically in the corner of the photo. When I woke up the next morning, I knew it was the title of my next single. Funny how those things happen!

The video is gorgeous and makes wonderful use of cinematography that moves backwards and forwards. What motivated this decision?

The idea came from my lovely director and good friend, Anna Chazelle. It's her birthday today (Happy Birthday, Anna)! Working with her was such a dream. She's a bright light, for sure.

We wanted to move backwards through a day in the life of someone who seems to have it all together from the outside but is struggling behind closed doors. It's very much my own personal story, but I think people will relate to it. You never know where your day is going to take you.

This is a perfect example of why it's important to be kind to everyone. You don't know what monsters they're dealing with.

I'm sure filming in reverse presented unique challenges, especially when you had to sing your lyrics backwards. Can you talk about these experiences?

Oh, man. I learned the whole song backwards, and boy, was it hard to do! I sat in bed for hours listening to small portions of the song in reverse, scribbling down gibberish. I eventually downloaded an app that took each sentence and reversed it so I could go line by line slowly. It sounded like a different language.

I thought the difficult part was over once I had learned the words... but, try acting at the same time!

The lyrics mention consulting a therapist, but feeling like she only says what you want to hear to keep you coming back. With mental health being discussed so widely, especially in the current era of the pandemic, what advice would you offer to someone who felt this way about their therapist?

For me, finding a therapist is like finding a partner. It's key to be with someone who resonates with you on a soul level, someone who feels right energetically. If it's not a match, even if you've been with them for years, it's time to leave.

There are plenty of fish in the sea!

Keeping on that topic, would you recommend someone who wasn't consulting with a therapist to start? Why or why not?

YES! Therapy is amazing and so helpful. It was life-changing for me.

We are at a pivotal time in history, and there is so much coming up to the surface. Now, more than ever, we need to move beyond our past traumas and ascend.

So, yes, go to therapy!

Not to be prescriptive in interpreting meaning, but what do you hope listeners of the song and viewers of the video take away from your art?

Sometimes a good song feels like an old friend. I always say that if I can reach just one person and make them feel better, then it was all worth it. I stand by that.

I hope 'SAD GIRLS DON'T CRY' speaks to those that need to hear it, heals pieces inside them that need healing, and encourages them to create their own art. The world needs more art, especially right now.

Beyond finalizing the video for 'SAD GIRLS DON'T CRY,' how have you been staying creative during the pandemic related lockdowns?

I have so many exciting projects coming up! I am in the process of writing my very own musical, 300 FEET. The plan is to bring it to Broadway in 2024. Think WICKED meets THE MATRIX, with a hint of Disney Princess.

I am also back in the studio on my next single 'RED ROSES' and working with one of my all-time favorite producers, Eric Dash. For the first time, I will be directing my music video, which is pretty cool for me. It'll be available just in time for Valentine's Day next year.

On Friday, September 18, 2020, you can stream Michelle Vezilj's latest single 'SAD GIRLS DON'T CRY' on all of your favorite platforms HERE.

Related Articles