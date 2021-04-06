BWW Exclusive: Meet the 2021 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Finalists- Jiehae Park

Click Here for More Articles on The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has announced 10 Finalists for 2021 for its prestigious playwriting award, the oldest and largest prize awarded to women+ playwrights. The Winner, to be announced on April 7, will be awarded a cash prize of $25,000 USD, and will receive a signed print by renowned artist Willem De Kooning, created especially for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Ahead of the announcement, BroadwayWorld is excited to spotlight each of this year's finalists. Below, learn more about Jiehae Park and read an excerpt form her play, The Aves.

What does it mean to you personally to be recognized by such a reputable and respected organization?

It's lovely to feel part of a global community of writers affiliated with the Blackburn-past, present, and future. I'm already fans of many of these wonderful writers and am looking forward to getting to know the works of those I hadn't yet encountered.

What's next? Do you have any new projects on the horizon, ideas that you'd love to put on paper, etc.?

I just found the ending for a piece that I've been working on for a long time, about navigating loss. It weaves threads of childhood play, John Harrison's longitude clocks, and the disappearance of MH370...I've been working on it for years with my design collaborator (who has been with me since the piece's inception) and I can't tell you how happy I was to finally crack the end. I hadn't expected to make progress on plays during the pandemic, because for me they require a certain kind of stillness that has been challenging for the obvious reasons...so that discovery was a surprise and delight. And I've just turned in two second drafts- for the book of a commercial musical based on the YA book KILL THE BOY BAND, and for a TV pilot I'm writing with Diana Son for Tomorrow Studios/Apple. So I'm happy to have some headspace to start on a few earlier-stage projects I'm excited about.

Read an excerpt from Jiehae Park's play, The Aves:

YOUNG WOMAN

do you want me to leave you?

because i will

if you do this thing

i will leave you

how will that make you "feel"

beat

YOUNG MAN

"sad"?

YOUNG WOMAN

well then

beat

YOUNG MAN

do you love me?

YOUNG WOMAN

what?

YOUNG MAN

do you

YOUNG WOMAN

i

why?

YOUNG MAN

just answer

YOUNG WOMAN

okay

YOUNG MAN

okay "yes"

or you'll answer?

beat

YOUNG WOMAN

"yes."

YOUNG MAN

oh

YOUNG WOMAN

alright?

YOUNG MAN

alright.

beat.

why?

beat.

YOUNG WOMAN

you have a good heart

beat.

YOUNG MAN

that's all?

YOUNG WOMAN

yes

YOUNG MAN

what else

tell me

YOUNG WOMAN

you're

trusting

YOUNG MAN

that's true

YOUNG WOMAN

you're a truster

YOUNG MAN

i trust

YOUNG WOMAN

when i look in your eyes

looking at me

looking at you

looking at me

i see

YOUNG MAN

yes?

YOUNG WOMAN

nothing.

beat

YOUNG MAN [unsure:]

and that's

...

good?

YOUNG WOMAN takes his face in her hands.

YOUNG WOMAN

that's so good

babe

that's so very

very

good.

Click here to learn more about The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.