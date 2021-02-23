BWW Exclusive: Jane Fonda Discusses Cultural Impact in New Documentary STILL WORKING 9 TO 5

In a new, exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary "Still Working 9 to 5," Jane Fonda discusses what the 1980 film did for generations of women in the workplace.

"It validated [women's] thoughts that it ain't fair. It ain't fitting. As good workers, they shouldn't be treated that way," Fonda says of "9 to 5," which she starred in alongside Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton.

Born in New York City to legendary screen star Henry Fonda and New York socialite Frances Seymour Brokaw, Jane Seymour Fonda was destined early to an uncommon and influential life in the limelight. Although she initially showed little inclination to follow her father's trade, she was prompted by Joshua Logan to appear with her father in the 1954 Omaha Community Theatre production of "The Country Girl".

Her interest in acting grew after meeting Lee Strasberg in 1958 and joining The Actors Studio. Her screen debut in Tall Story (1960) (directed by Logan) marked the beginning of a highly successful and respected acting career highlighted by two Academy Awards for her performances in Klute (1971) and Coming Home (1978), and five Oscar nominations for Best Actress in They Shoot Horses, Don't They? (1969), Julia (1977), The China Syndrome (1979), The Morning After (1986) and On Golden Pond (1981), which was the only film she made with her father.

Fonda is noted for her anti-war activities during the Vietnam War. Her political involvement continued with fellow activist and ex-husband Tom Hayden in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In the 1980s she started the aerobic exercise craze with the publication of the "Jane Fonda's Workout Book".

She will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes this Sunday, February 28th.

When the highest-grossing comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman and Lily Tomlin, exploded on the cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. "Still Working 9 to 5" explores why workplace inequality 40 years later was never a laughing matter.

"Still Working 9 to 5" examines the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace since the 1980 release of the classic seminal comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Dabney Coleman.

