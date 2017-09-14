BWW Exclusive: First Listen of New Michael Mott Song, Featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson!

Broadway World is happy to share the exclusive first listen of Michael Mott's new song with Broadway and television star, Jay Armstrong Johnson. Mott's new album, ABANDONED HEART, is out worldwide September 19th on Grammy Award winning label, Broadway Records. ABANDONED HEART offers a variety of feel good pop, anthemic soul and introspective ballads featuring vocals by some of Broadway, television and film's most celebrated talents. The 14 track LP is co-produced by Mott and Rich Matthew.

When we talked with Johnson about his work on Mott's new song he had this to share, 'Working on Gold with Michael was a new musical experience. It was an exercise in simplicity for me, and I believe that's where the beauty of the song lives. In a time of chaos, simplicity was a nice change. "

Mott's newest release comes on the heels of his very successful sold out performances at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, where he debuted his new musical, IN THE LIGHT. Mott is excited to be sharping another facet of his composing talents. When asked about his song with Jay, Mott commented, "Gold is an ethereal, introspective pop/ folk ballad from my new album, ABANDONED HEART. I have been wanting to work with Jay Armstrong Johnson for a long time, so I was thrilled when he expressed interest in being on this new album. I wanted to tap into a new side of myself as a songwriter as well as unleash a new side of Jay as a performer that audiences haven't seen before. I was sitting in the park, thinking about each of us following our own journeys of love and desire and suddenly these lyrics and melody just started pouring out of me. I wrote Gold on a stream of consciousness and within twenty minutes had the entire song written. Jay has a natural grounded contemplativeness about himself and I felt his energy matched this song perfectly. His performance on the record is absolutely stunning and it was an added bonus when he agreed to do his own background vocals."

Gold and the rest of the songs from ABANDONED HEART album can be preordered here: http://www.michaelmott.net. While at the site, be sure to purchase tickets to the album release party in NYC at the Cutting Room on October 9th, at 9 p.m. Surprise guests to be announced soon.

