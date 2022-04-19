BWW Exclusive: Debbie Allen Guest Stars on THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER & PROUDER

Debbie Allen will guest star on a new episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, premiering tomorrow on Disney+.

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from the new episode, featuring Allen as Myrtle, an ostrich-riding cowgirl who raps about the barbecue food she will serve to the Proud Family.

Watch the new exclusive clip below!

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

The series, which recently began production on its second season, also features a lineup of exciting guest stars, including Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Keke Palmer, Leslie Odom Jr., and more.

For her vast body of work, Debbie Allen has earned three Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, a Drama Desk, an Astaire Award (for Best Dancer), and the Olivier Award. She holds four honorary Doctorate degrees and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was appointed by President George W. Bush to represent the United States as a Cultural Ambassador of Dance.

She has been artist in residence at the Kennedy Center for over 15 years, creating original works with the legendary Arturo Sandoval and James Ingram, such as: Pepito's Story, Brothers of the Knight, Dreams, Alex in Wonderland, Soul Possessed, Pearl, Dancing in the Wings and Oman O Man.

Her long list of directing and producing credits include television classics such as FAME, Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, Jane the Virgin, Empire, A Different World, Everybody Hates Chris, Stompin' At The Savoy, Polly, That's So Raven, Cool Women, Quantum Leap, The Fantasia Barrino Story, and on stage, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She is currently Executive Produce/Director/Actress on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

Watch the new clip here: