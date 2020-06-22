BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Talks Diana Ross!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk about Diana Ross's 1976 one-woman show "An Evening with Diana Ross," for which Diana won a special Tony Award after the show's run at the Palace Theater on Broadway. The show includes classic Diana hits as well as a surprising number of songs from "A Chorus Line." Ben and Daniel also discuss Bette Midler, Johnny Bristol, Grace Jones, "Mame," "Mahogany," Bruce Vilanch, Judy Gold, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Stephanie Mills, "The Wiz," Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, and The Supremes.

