BWW Exclusive: A Look Back at Tony Shalhoub's Stage and Screen Career

Ever since Tony Shalhoub entered into the entertainment industry in 1980 with his role as Oliver in the American Repertory Theater's revival of AS YOU LIKE IT, Shalhoub has made a name for himself on both the stage and screen.

Shalhoub started his acting career on stage, where he spent four seasons with the American Repertory Theater starting in 1980, where he had roles in many shows, including THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, MEASURE FOR MEASURE and THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL.

He finally made his Broadway debut in the 1985 revival of THE ODD COUPLE as Jesus Costazuela. In 1992, Shalhoub was nominated for a Tony for his performance in CONVERSATIONS WITH MY FATHER.

Shalhoub has also been in over ten other Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, including the 2010 revival of LEND ME A TENOR, FOR DEAR LIFE and the 2017 revival of THE PRICE. He also originated the role of Tewfig in THE BAND'S VISIT Off-Broadway and reprised his role on Broadway, which is now running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Shalhoub as Jack Jeebs in MEN IN BLACK

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Since 1986, Shalhoub has been credited with a long list of movies. In 1999, he starred opposite other big names like Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Alan Rickman in GALAXY QUEST. Shalhoub also had roles in the first two MEN IN BLACK movies, and more recently, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES and TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: OUT OF The Shadows. He also played Alexander Minion in the first three SPY KIDS movies and Luigi in the CARS trilogy.

Shalhoub and Traylor Howard in MONK.

Courtesy of Touchstone Television

One of Shalhoub's most successful endeavors was the TV show MONK, where he was the title character, Adrian Monk, a detective with OCD. The show, which ran for eight seasons, followed Shalhoub's character as he helped the San Francisco Police Department's homicide unit solve crimes.

Over the years, Shalhoub has garnered attention with his acting career, earning him several awards. He was nominated for three Tony Awards, five Golden Globes (he won one), eight Emmy Awards (winning three), seven Screen Actors Guild awards (winning three) and many others.

In the 37 years that Shalhoub has been active in the entertainment business, he has made a name for himself and will continue starring in great works. This year, he made his way back to the Broadway stage, where he is currently starring in THE BAND'S VISIT as Tewfig at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.





