BWW Blog: How to Be Present, How to Be Aware, How to Be Me

"To be an actor is to be." This quote has set the foundation for everything I do in life. It was one of the first things I heard when I began Atlantic's Staging Success program my freshman year of high school, where once a week my classmates and I met with acting teachers from Atlantic Acting School. This is a privilege that many children are not able to experience and I am so thankful that I did.

Working with Atlantic throughout my high school career was like being welcomed into a family. Atlantic does not fall short when it comes to taking care of those that they take on. My classmates and I were guided through creating our own theater company and putting on plays in our high school auditorium and even at the Linda Gross Theater. My graduating class became much closer and savored our own accomplishments through Atlantic's teaching.

Then, when I graduated high school, I was lucky enough to be a part of Atlantic's Summer Teen Ensemble. This program did more than just teach me about acting, it also expanded my work ethic and world view. I met people from all over the country and world-places like France, England, Belgium-who aspired to be as creative as I liked to be. I was able to create lifelong connections with people who were different from me, an experience that had been so limited to me before. It made me realize that there's more out in the world than what my 2×4 window allowed.

But what Atlantic has taught me overall is how to be. How to be present, how to be aware, how to be me. Never once have I ever felt judged, felt as though I was lacking in talent, or felt too weird. Atlantic allowed me to express myself through acting however I saw fit, and for that, I am grateful. I take this with me wherever I go. I hope that those after me can experience the sheer joy of being who you want to be and being allowed the freedom of creativity that Atlantic has provided for me.

ANGELINA HUNT is a graduate of Buffalo State College with a degree in Theater and Marketing. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she took a liking to the arts. She has appeared in numerous short films including We've Got The Summerand Levi's x Girl Gaze's She's Revolutionary. She continues to study the arts at Atlantic Theater Company. You can find more of her work on Instagram @angeboogie_.

ATLANTIC ACTING SCHOOL (Mary McCann, Executive Director). Founded as an ensemble of impassioned students in 1985, Atlantic has grown into a powerhouse Acting School and a Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Off-Broadway Theater Company. The world-renowned Atlantic Acting School has empowered aspiring acting professionals to fulfill their dreams for 35 years. Ours is the only conservatory program in the world that offers in-depth training in Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique-outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. We provide students with technical, creative, and personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. From our professional conservatories and Summer programs to our NYU Tisch studio and Part-Time courses for adults, and our after-school and summer classes for kids and teens, our immersive, learn-by-doing approach is central to an Atlantic Acting School education. #AtlanticActorsWork