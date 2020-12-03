BWW Album Review: Tony Nominee and Emmy Winner, Liz Callaway, Gifts New Holiday Album Comfort and Joyâ€“An Acoustic Christmas That Speaks Directly to the Soul

Working Girl Records recently announced that Tony nominee and Emmy winner, Liz Callaway, will release her new holiday album Comfort and Joy-An Acoustic Christmas, on Friday, December 4, 2020. Knowing that this holiday season would look and feel different, Callaway took to social media for inspiration on song favorites and decided to create an entire acoustic album for the end of 2020. Collaborating virtually with Peter Calo, a renowned guitarist and producer, Callaway's album features ten special tracks - from traditional carols to newer Christmas classics (including songs written by Sara Bareilles, and her sister, Ann Hampton Callaway), as well as a guest vocal from Grammy nominee Jann Klose.

Callaway lends her stunning and brilliant voice to the most beloved songs of the season, such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Merry Christmas Darling" - paying homage to the traditions that sustain us, year after year. Becoming more important this holiday, as many of our realities have shifted, still having the ability to decide how we celebrate this special time of year is essential. While 2020 has caused much upheaval, it also has the potential to create a much-needed vehicle for change by allowing time to take a breath, reconnect, and reflect on how much we truly have to be thankful for.

While many of the classics provide a sense of comfort and joy as intended, the album also is very honest and candid about how difficult and somber the season can also be for many. "Hard Candy Christmas" captures that sentiment perfectly for those years where we have to make sacrifices, due to circumstances, but reminds us that if we use our imagination there are other options available. Something as simple as jumping in the car to discover a new place or taking a step towards a small goal, like learning to sew, can open us up to a new sense of freedom that comes from appreciating life's modest pleasures. The acoustics on this tune are so lovely, and Callaway's truthfulness in expressing how most of us are feeling as we approach the end of the year is much appreciated, so that we don't feel alone.

"Love is Christmas" presents the season in the purest way and calls to mind what this period is all about - love and the promise of something better. It's not about finding the perfect present or cooking the most elaborate meal - but focusing on how we treat one another and that feeling of acceptance and finally being home. The message of "Let love lead us, love is Christmas" is a powerful one, emphasizing that while we can't always control all that is happening around us, we can't forget that we can control what is in our hearts.

Callaway truly sounds like an angel with her gorgeous rendition of "O Holy Night." A hymn that evokes every bit of emotion and even during the darkest of years, is proof that hope still persists. Comfort and Joy-An Acoustic Christmas is a beautiful gift from Callaway to enjoy the magic of the season (even in a pandemic-stricken world) and helps to set the stage for a better future. As far as 2020 goes, this offering of warmth and merriness is a step in the right direction and the best antidote for burnout - promoting rest and renewal, while nurturing our souls.

Comfort and Joy-An Acoustic Christmas will be available on Amazon.com, LizCallaway.com, as well as all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music.

