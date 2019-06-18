BWW Album Review: Laura Benanti Arrives in MY FAIR LADY

When it comes to permanent records of Broadway performances, it's pretty typical for the only official record to be an original cast album, with the opening night cast singing their roles. Aside from revivals, any future cast members typically don't get the chance to have their performances preserved. But the latest revival of My Fair Lady proved that they're all for breaking traditions, and this is just the latest one: releasing an EP with Laura Benanti (who replaced Lauren Ambrose in late 2018) performing some of Eliza Doolittle's most iconic songs. It's a treat to hear another of modern Broadway's top leading ladies tackle this iconic role.

There's a beautiful simplicity to Benanti's "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?", both in Benanti's vocals and in the male quartet singing with her. That being said, there's just a tiny bit less energy and enthusiasm than I would have expected. It's a slightly more muted and restrained performance, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, just not entirely expected.

"Just You Wait" is probably the most underrated Eliza song, but it's also one that Benanti really shines on. Even though it's the song that uses Benanti's lovely upper range the least, it's the one that emphasizes another of her particular talents: her comedic acting. Even though we can only hear her voice, every note and word is infused with Eliza's fierce determination and hilariously intense fury.

Benanti positively soars on "I Could Have Danced All Night," despite a couple of odd, unexpected phrasing choices. Eliza's giddy joy carries her to the sky, and her voice trills right up there with her feelings. Benanti has made no secret of the fact that Eliza is something of a dream role for her, and in this song, all that joy just shines through.

"Show Me" lets Benanti combine both her lovely soprano and her delightful sense of comedy, as Eliza vents all her frustrations on Freddy. Benanti's reading of the line "don't talk at all!" is one of the funniest things I've heard on a cast album in some time. In a way, this song is where rough-and-tumble Eliza meets dignified-and-elegant Eliza, depicting all her frustrations with how "words, words, words!" have changed everything and nothing. I would have loved to have heard Benanti's "Without You" as well, completing Eliza's arc, but getting to hear the quartet of songs released was a loverly treat, indeed.





