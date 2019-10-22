BSO And Andris Nelsons Return To Carnegie Hall
Following its acclaimed Carnegie Hall performances last season, the Boston Symphony Orchestra returns to New York on Monday, November 18, 2019 for a concert led by BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons. Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, who last played with the BSO and Maestro Nelsons in 2017, performs music from his homeland-Grieg's perennially popular Piano Concerto. Complementing the Grieg is Mahler's cheerfully bucolic Symphony No. 4.
Austrian soprano Genia Kühmeier makes her BSO debut as soloist in the symphony's last movement, a setting of the poem "Heavenly Life" ("Das himmlische Leben" from Des Knaben Wunderhorn)-a child's vision of heaven.
Mr. Nelsons, Mr. Andsnes, Ms. Kühmeier, and the BSO also perform the program at Symphony Hall in Boston November 14-16. Click here for further details. The BSO returns to Carnegie Hall on April 14 and 15, 2020.
APRIL 14, 2020: NELSONS CONDUCTS NEW YORK PREMIERE OF NEW SYMPHONIC WORK BY HK GRUBER, ALONG WITH RACHMANINOFF'S THIRD SYMPHONY AND GERSHWIN'S CONCERTO IN F WITH PIANIST JEAN-YVES THIBAUDET
Andris Nelsons leads the orchestra in the New York premiere of Short Stories from the Vienna Woods, a new BSO-commission by eclectic Austrian composer HK Gruber, best known for his imaginative theatricality. Nelsons also conducts Rachmaninoff's spacious and intensely expressive Symphony No. 3 and Gershwin's jazzy Concerto in F, featuring French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet as soloist.
APRIL 15, 2020: ALL-STAR CAST PERFORMS IN A CONCERT VERSION OF THE THIRD ACT OF WAGNER'S TRISTAN UND ISOLDE WITH NELSONS AT THE PODIUM
The successor to April 2018 Symphony Hall and Carnegie Hall performances of Act II of Tristan und Isolde, this performance of the third and final act of Wagner's opera, with its powerful Liebestod scene, closes the BSO's two-night spring residency at Carnegie Hall. The stellar cast includes tenor Jonas Kaufmann as Tristan, soprano Emily Magee as Isolde, mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung as Brangäne, bass-baritone Kostas Smoriginas as Kurwenal, bass Günther Groissböck as King Marke, and tenor Andrew Rees as Melot.
