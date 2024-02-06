BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Starring Cecily Strong & More Sets Special Post-Show Events

Performances begin tonight for Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt, Outside Mullingar, Prodigal Son). Opening night is Wednesday, February 28 at New York City Center – Stage I.

The cast of Brooklyn Laundry features Florencia Lozano (“Narcos,” “One Life to Live”), Cecily Strong (“SNL,” “Schmigadoon!”), Andrea Syglowski (Pass Over, “Blue Bloods”) and David Zayas (Cost of Living, “Dexter”).

Check out photos of the company meeting the press HERE!

John Patrick Shanley, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning author of Doubt and the Oscar-winning writer of Moonstruck, returns to MTC with this world premiere of a new play. Sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.

The creative team for Brooklyn Laundry includes Santo Loquasto (set design), Suzy Benzinger (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), John Gromada (original music & sound design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), Kevin Bertolacci (Production Stage Manager).

Manhattan Theatre Club is offering audiences and the general public free Beyond the Stage content, which is designed to enrich audiences’ experience with Brooklyn Laundry.

Please join them for:



February 14 Young Patrons & 30 Under 35 Night Party

Under 35 years old? Join their Young Patrons or 30 Under 35 program and bring your sweetheart or pal-entine to celebrate Valentine's Day with MTC! Food, drink and fun activities will be provided in an exclusive reception after the show! Limited availability, for more information and to sign up go to https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/join/30-under-35/sign-up/



February 16 Modern Love & Brooklyn Laundry

Purchase a ticket and join them after the 8pm show on Friday, February 16 for a conversation with The New York Times' Modern Love podcast host, Anna Martin and Brooklyn Laundry's own John Patrick Shanley.



March 7 Shop Talk

Purchase a ticket and join them after the 8pm show on March 7 for a conversation exploring the cultural and societal impact neighborhood laundry businesses have had on New York City. Amy Chin (featured in a New York Historical Society exhibition “Meet the Chin Family”) and Theo DuPree (owner of Pearl Lee's Washtub in Crown Heights) will discuss how their businesses function as a nexus for inclusion and community in their Bronx and Brooklyn neighborhoods.

March 17 Matinee Broadway Babysitters

They are partnering with the Parent Artist Advocacy League for Arts + Media (PAAL) and Broadway Babysitters to offer ticketholders FREE childcare at the theatre during the Sunday, March 17 matinee performance of Brooklyn Laundry. Advanced sign-up is required and space is very limited. For more information and to register, visit https://www.broadwaybabysitters.com/mtc-brooklyn-laundry-free-childcare-matinee/